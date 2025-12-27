 Indore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam Pre-Medical Test—2011 Impersonation Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam Pre-Medical Test—2011 Impersonation Case

Indore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam Pre-Medical Test—2011 Impersonation Case

The convicted include candidates, impersonators, and middlemen involved in an organized racket that manipulated the entrance examination process. The guilty are Ashish Yadav, alias Ashish Singh; Satyendra Verma; Dheerendra Tiwari; Brijesh Jaiswal; Durga Prasad Yadav; Rakesh Kurmi; Narendra Chaurasiya; Abhilash Yadav; Khoob Chand Rajput; Pawan Rajput; Lakhan Dhangar; and Sunderlal Dhangar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam PMT–2011 Impersonation Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark verdict linked to the infamous Vyapam scam, a special CBI Court in Indore on Friday convicted 12 accused and sentenced each to five years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with impersonation and cheating in the MP Pre-Medical Test (PMT)–2011. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on each convict.

Read Also
MP News: Migratory Birds Fly To Panna's Pawai Forests From Gulf, Central Asian Countries; Expected...
article-image

The convicted include candidates, impersonators, and middlemen involved in an organised racket that manipulated the entrance examination process. The guilty are Ashish Yadav alias Ashish Singh; Satyendra Verma; Dheerendra Tiwari; Brijesh Jaiswal; Durga Prasad Yadav; Rakesh Kurmi, Narendra Chaurasiya; Abhilash Yadav; Khoob Chand Rajput; Pawan Rajput; Lakhan Dhangar; and Sunderlal Dhangar. Another accused, Deepak Gautam, was a juvenile at the time and was dealt with separately by the Juvenile Justice Board in July 2022.

The case dates to July 2011, when impersonation was detected at an MP PMT exam centre in Indore. Acting on a complaint by a government school deputy principal, police caught Satyendra Verma red-handed while appearing in place of another candidate.

Following Supreme Court directions, the CBI took over the investigation, uncovering a well-planned conspiracy where impersonators were brought to Indore via middlemen, accommodated in hotels, and provided forged documents and admit cards. After a detailed trial, the court held all 12 accused guilty and delivered the sentence.

FPJ Shorts
FIDE World Rapid Championships 2025: D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi Stay In Title Contention After Day 2; Magnus Carlsen Suffers Rare Defeat
FIDE World Rapid Championships 2025: D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi Stay In Title Contention After Day 2; Magnus Carlsen Suffers Rare Defeat
Maharashtra: Police Arrest 9 Accused Within 24 Hours Of Shiv Sena Councillor Manasi Kalokhe's Husband's Murder In Khopoli
Maharashtra: Police Arrest 9 Accused Within 24 Hours Of Shiv Sena Councillor Manasi Kalokhe's Husband's Murder In Khopoli
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
ED Exposes 26 Fake Crypto Platforms: Flags Fake Websites And Cross-Border Money Trail
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Claims Air India Flight 171 Final Report May Blame 'Pilot Intentional Crash', Alleges Delhi-Washington Talks

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam Pre-Medical Test—2011 Impersonation Case

Indore News: 12 Convicted In Vyapam Pre-Medical Test—2011 Impersonation Case

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Patwari Dies After ‘Heart Attack’

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Patwari Dies After ‘Heart Attack’

Indore News: Uzbek Woman Breathes Again After Rare Lung Surgery

Indore News: Uzbek Woman Breathes Again After Rare Lung Surgery

Indore News: 385 Young Warriors Take Oath At BSF Indore In Passing Out Parade

Indore News: 385 Young Warriors Take Oath At BSF Indore In Passing Out Parade

'Mujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga': Congress Leader Shares Video Claiming BJP Worker Threatens Woman With Sexual...

'Mujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga': Congress Leader Shares Video Claiming BJP Worker Threatens Woman With Sexual...