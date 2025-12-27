 Indore News: 385 Young Warriors Take Oath At BSF Indore In Passing Out Parade
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a stirring display of patriotism, precision and youthful energy as the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a magnificent Passing Out Parade for Constable Batch No. 206 and 207 at the Assistant Training Centre on Saturday.

A total of 385 newly trained constables took the oath to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, culminating an intense 44-week training journey. The ceremonial parade, held at the institute’s parade ground, resonated with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

The chief guest, Alok Kumar Singh, Inspector General, Assistant Training Centre (BSF Indore), graced the event. The inducted constables presented a sharp salute to Alok Kumar Singh, along with Shailesh Kumar Mishra, Second-in-Command (Training) and Bhalendu Trivedi, Commandant (Chief Instructor), and marched past with drill-ground precision. The parade began with a crisp salute to Second-in-Command (Training) Shailesh Kumar Mishra, Commandant (Chief Instructor) Bhalendu Trivedi, Commandant (Chief Instructor) Bhalendu Trivedi, and the chief guest.

Training modules covered weapon handling, drill, physical endurance, field craft, map reading, combat skills, marksmanship, border surveillance and counter-terrorism operations, with special emphasis on character building, leadership, personality development and leadership for deployment on international borders and internal security roles.

Outstanding recruits were honoured with medals and commendation certificates. Vishal Kumar Singh topped Batch 206, while Ravi Prakash secured first position in Batch 207. The ceremony concluded with vibrant Bhangra and awe-inspiring Mallakhamb displays, celebrating India’s cultural diversity and physical prowess

Awardees—Batch No. 206

Overall First: Constable Vishal Kumar Singh

Overall Second: Constable Vansh Jasrotia

Best in Physical Efficiency: Constable Shazab Jelani

Best Marksman: Constable Ashish Kumar Raj

Best in Drill: Constable Gaurav

Awardees - Batch No. 207

Overall First: Constable Ravi Prakash

Overall Second: Constable Ankit Kumar Jat

Best in Physical Efficiency: Constable Kailash

Best Marksman: Constable More Somanath

Best in Drill: Constable Hardik Singh Jadeja

