 'Mujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga': Congress Leader Shares Video Claiming BJP Worker Threatens Woman With Sexual Assault At Knifepoint In MP
A video allegedly showing a local BJP worker threatening a woman with sexual assault at knifepoint in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has gone viral. The clip, shared by a Congress leader, claims the incident occurred months ago amid police inaction. The accused is heard saying, “BJP sarkar hai, mujhe kuch nahi hoga.”

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
Viral clip allegedly shows a BJP worker threatening a woman with sexual assault at knifepoint in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district; authenticity of the video remains unverified. | X/@jitupatwari

A shocking case has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, where a local BJP worker Ashok Singh has been accused of threatening a woman at knifepoint and attempting to sexually assault her. The allegations came to light after a Congress leader Jitendra Patwari, shared a video on X, claiming the incident occurred around six months ago and that police failed to act.

Alleged Incident and Video Details

According to the X post, the accused, identified as BJP leader Ashok Singh, allegedly recorded the act and later returned to the woman’s house to threaten her again. The purported video, dated December 26, 2025, has since gone viral amid claims of prolonged police inaction.

The clip shows Ashok Singh standing confidently, flanked by two men, while a distressed woman is seen and heard confronting him. During the exchange, the woman can be heard saying she would record the threats and report him to the police.

“Nothing Will Happen to Me,” Claims Accused

In the video, Singh allegedly responds with a strong remark, saying, “BJP ki sarkar hai, mera kuchh nahi hoga” (There is a BJP government, nothing will happen to me). The woman is heard accusing him in the background, referring to a prior alleged assault.

The Free Press Journal has not verified the authenticity of the video.

Congress Targets BJP, Alleges Police Protection

Sharing the video, the Congress leader accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of shielding the accused through police inaction. The post also drew parallels with the Kuldeep Singh Sengar case, a former BJP MLA convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, alleging a pattern of political protection for perpetrators.

As of now, there has been no official response from the BJP or the Madhya Pradesh Police regarding the allegations.

