 Indore News: Two Premises Preparing Gajak Shut Down For Unhygienic Production
HomeIndoreIndore News: Two Premises Preparing Gajak Shut Down For Unhygienic Production

Indore News: Two Premises Preparing Gajak Shut Down For Unhygienic Production

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:04 AM IST
Indore News: Two Premises Preparing Gajak Shut Down For Unhygienic Production | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out a major action by shutting down two gajak manufacturing units for preparing food items in unhygienic conditions on Friday.

 On the instructions from senior officers, a team of the food safety department inspected the units located at Netaji Subhash Marg and Patnipura. During inspection at "Maa Durga Gajak Bhandar" on Netaji Subhash Marg, the team found that gajak and peanut products were being produced in extremely dirty areas.

Production and storage conditions were unhygienic, and samples of gajak and peanut bars were collected for lab testing. Due to the unhealthy environment the food business was shut down immediately. 

A second inspection at "Jai Maa Durga Gajak Bhandar" in the Patnipura area found that the unit was operating without a valid food license. Workers were preparing gajak, sesame bars and flavored products in an unhygienic environment. Samples were collected for testing and the premises were ordered to close at once.

District collector Shivam Verma said that ensuring pure and safe food for citizens is a top priority. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Lab in Bhopal and further action will follow after the test reports.

