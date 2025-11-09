Indore News: Man Sentenced To Double Lifer For Killing Father And Sister |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome case that took place two years back, a man who brutally murdered his father and sister has been sentenced to double life imprisonment by the court on Friday.

The court of Jitendra Singh Kushwah, 9th Additional Sessions Judge, Indore, pronounced the verdict convicting accused Pulin Dharmande (43), son of Kamal Kishore Dharmande, resident of Samvad Nagar, Indore.

The court sentenced him to double life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 6,000.

The prosecution was represented by assistant district public prosecutor Surendra Vaskel, under the supervision of deputy director (Prosecution) Rajendra Singh Bhadoriya.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered following a complaint lodged by Piyush Solanki, who reported that his father-in-law Kamal Kishore Dharmande, his sister-in-law Rama Arora (wife of Naveen Arora), and her brother Pulin Dharmande were living together in a flat in Samvad Nagar.

On November 7, 2023, when Piyush tried calling his in-laws and received no response, he went to their residence. He noticed Rama s car parked in the building and sensed a foul smell emanating from the flat. After getting no response from inside, he broke open the lock only to discover a horrifying scene: both Kamal Kishore and Rama Arora were lying dead in pools of blood.

Their son and brother, Pulin Dharmande, was missing from the flat. According to family members, Pulin suffered from schizophrenia and had a history of violent outbursts, often clashing with his parents and sister.

Based on the complaint, Khajrana Police registered case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. A team collected scientific evidence, prepared the site map, and recorded witness statements.

Police later arrested Pulin, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. After a detailed investigation, a charge sheet was filed in court, leading to his conviction.

The court, observing the brutality of the act and the evidence presented, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.