Indore News: Man Held For Duping Attendants At MYH By Promising Better Treatment; Rural Visitors Targeted | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man who allegedly duped three attendants at the MY Hospital by promising ‘better treatment’ in exchange for money, an official said on Saturday. He used to target rural visitors and made them pay him in online transactions.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Sanyogitaganj police station against Arvind Malviya of Bhind on the complaint of Ajay Singh Solanki, a resident of Manawar. Ajay told police that his mother had been taken into the operation theatre at MYH, and he was waiting outside with his brother-in-law Rahul when the accused Arvind entered into a conversation with them.

Claiming he could ensure ‘good treatment,’ the accused allegedly persuaded Rahul to transfer Rs 8,000 by scanning a QR code. Police said he used the same technique to take Rs 5,000 from one Sadiya, and Rs 9,000 from Golu Ayyar. Later, the victims realised they had been cheated.

Acting on the complaint, police reviewed CCTV footage from the hospital and caught the accused. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said that during questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to targeting people from rural areas who had come to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have recovered some part of the cheated amount and are checking his past criminal record and that whether he had duped others using the same modus operandi.