 Indore News: Retired DSP Duped Of ₹2.33 Lakh By Conman Posing As ‘Treasury Officer’
The fraudster's WhatsApp profile picture showed a red Madhya Pradesh government logo

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was defrauded of more than Rs 2.33 lakh after a caller posing as a Treasury Officer sent him a link and persuaded him into uploading his bank details. Azad Nagar police registered a case and began an investigation.

According to the police, complainant Dhyanurao Bachchan (65), a resident of Pawanpuri Colony, told police that he received a call on 13 October from a man who identified himself as DK Tiwari, Treasury Officer from the Bhopal Treasury Office.

The caller claimed Bachchan’s pension “case” had come to him and sent a WhatsApp link titled “Pension Seva,” saying he would arrange release of pension arrears if details were submitted.

The fraudster’s WhatsApp profile picture showed a red Madhya Pradesh government logo, and the message also contained a link supposedly to the Central Pension Accounting Office, New Delhi. Believing it genuine, the victim clicked the link and uploaded his information.

Three days later, on 16 October, Bachchan received back-to-back SMS alerts: Rs 1,97,823 was transferred to an account in the name of “Rupa Kumari,” followed shortly by another transfer of over Rs 36,000 to the same account, making the amount more than Rs 2.33 lakh.

Bhopal crime branch arrests fraudster in another case

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the fraudster Prashant Kumar belonged to the gang of Jharkhand. He had duped a few people in Bhopal similarly and a case was registered in Bhopal simultaneously. The Bhopal’s crime branch has arrested the fraudster and Azad Nagar police are taking the accused in custody through a production warrant.

