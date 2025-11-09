Natural Healing Therapies Restore Balance In Thyroid Disorders

Thyroid Function Test |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Dr SP Singh, Homeopathy doctor, DHMS, Indore

Homoeopathy treats thyroid disorders through a natural, holistic approach based on the Law of Similars—“a weaker dynamic affection is permanently extinguished by a stronger one that is similar in nature.” In this system, one carefully selected remedy in the minimum dose is used, matching the symptoms of the patient with those of the medicine. Homoeopathy also follows the Law of Individualisation, recognising that each person has a unique constitution and therefore requires a personalised treatment plan. Rather than merely adjusting hormone levels, homoeopathy focuses on correcting the internal imbalance that causes thyroid dysfunction. Remedies such as Calcarea carbonica, Lycopodium clavatum, Sepia officinalis, Natrum muriaticum and Thyroidinum are prescribed after a detailed evaluation of the patient’s physical, emotional and mental state. In Hypothyroidism, homoeopathic treatment helps stimulate the thyroid gland, boost metabolism and reduce fatigue and weight gain.

For hyperthyroidism, it calms the overactive gland, relieves anxiety, palpitations and restlessness and restores natural balance. Gentle yet effective, homoeopathy works without side effects or dependency, making it suitable for long-term care. With regular follow-ups, the body gradually regains hormonal stability. By addressing the root cause, homoeopathy strengthens both the endocrine and immune systems, promoting overall vitality and lasting wellness. In my years of practice, I have seen patients regain not just normal thyroid levels but also mental clarity, improved sleep, better digestion and renewed energy through consistent treatment and patient cooperation.

Dr Karan Dave, Lifestyle Disease Reversal Expert, Ayurvedic Physician, Indore

Dr Karan Dave |

Thyroid disorders have quietly become one of the most common health concerns of our time. Fatigue, unexplained weight changes, hair fall and mood swings are common symptoms often seen in daily practice. Ayurveda explains that thyroid conditions do not arise suddenly but result from long-standing imbalances due to improper diet, stress and lack of rest. Modern habits like processed food, late nights, alcohol and constant stress disturb digestion, metabolism and hormonal balance. Ayurveda identifies disturbed Agni (digestive fire) and accumulated Ama (toxins) as the roots of such disorders.

Chemicals in food and cosmetics act as endocrine disruptors, worsening hormonal imbalance. True healing begins when the body and mind regain harmony, as hormones connect both. The Ayurvedic approach emphasises correction, cleansing and rejuvenation. Diet correction (Ahara) includes light, sattvic food and avoiding oily, processed meals. Lifestyle regulation (Vihara) promotes early sleep, sunlight, yoga and pranayama. Herbal medicines (Aushadhi) such as Shivagutika, Kanchnar Guggulu, Medohar Guggul, Ashwagandha and Triphala support thyroid function. Detox therapies (Panchakarma) and planned fasting clear toxins and balance doshas. Sustainable recovery requires cooperation between doctor and patient. When both align, patients often regain normal thyroid function naturally. Ayurveda restores harmony between body, mind and nature—teaching not just cure but lasting wellness. It reminds us that thyroid disorders are not only physical but emotional imbalances too, and when discipline in routine, diet and mental calmness come together, even chronic cases recover effectively under guided supervision.

Dr Sadiq Husain Saifee, Hakimi Shifakhana Unani, Indore

In Unani medicine, thyroid imbalance—whether hypo or hyperthyroidism—is seen as a disturbance in the body’s mizaj (temperament) and metabolic rhythm. Instead of only correcting hormone levels, Unani focuses on restoring balance among the body’s natural faculties (Quwa), humors (Akhlat) and organs through regulation of metabolism. Treatment begins with purification of the liver and digestive system, considered key regulators of hormonal activity. This is achieved through mufatteh (metabolic activators) and musaffi-e-dam (blood purifiers) that cleanse toxins and improve absorption. Herbs such as Guggul and Punarnava are widely used to enhance thyroid and liver function, supporting metabolism and restoring endocrine balance naturally.

Unani treatment also emphasises diet regulation, stress control and correction of sleep patterns to maintain overall hormonal stability. With personalised regimens, many patients experience improvement in thyroid function and a gradual reduction in dependence on synthetic hormones. By strengthening the body’s tabiyat-e-mudabbira—its natural healing power—Unani medicine aims not only at symptom relief but at complete restoration of metabolic health. It offers a holistic, time-tested path to thyroid wellness by aligning the body’s internal systems with nature’s rhythm. Regular observation and modification of diet, along with herbal decoctions, ensure long-term benefits. Over the years, patients with chronic fatigue, depression and hormonal imbalance have regained vitality through Unani’s gentle yet powerful healing approach, proving that balance and purification form the core of true endocrine recovery.

Dr Manisha Chelawat, Grand Reiki Master, Indore

In Reiki, thyroid disorders are treated by channelling divine healing energy to the Vishuddhi Chakra, also known as the Throat Chakra, which governs the thyroid gland. When I perform Reiki healing, I focus my energy on this chakra to remove blockages, balance the flow of prana and restore the gland’s natural function. As energy begins to flow freely, the thyroid starts regaining balance and the body’s metabolism and emotions also stabilise. I have seen remarkable improvement in patients suffering from both hypo and hyperthyroidism.

Reiki does not just control hormone levels—it heals the underlying causes like stress, anxiety and emotional imbalance. By aligning the chakras and calming the mind, the body gradually heals itself, often reducing the need for medication. Reiki also works through the five elements—Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky—and I pay special attention to healing the Sky Element, which deeply influences the throat region. With over 30 years in the healing field, I have helped many achieve complete recovery through consistent Reiki sessions. My God-gifted ability of photo face reading allows me to sense a person’s emotional and energetic state even through a photograph. My mission is to spread this divine energy and bring harmony to body, mind and soul. Reiki is not limited by distance; its vibrations reach wherever intention and purity are channelled, offering comfort, emotional relief and inner peace even to those struggling silently with thyroid-related stress and fatigue.

Dr Ajay Joshi, Kayakalp Arogya Kendra, Indore

In naturopathy, thyroid disorders are treated through natural lifestyle changes and diet-based therapies that aim to restore balance between the body and mind. For proper thyroid function, maintaining good digestion is essential, as constipation and sluggish metabolism often disrupt gland activity. Drinking lukewarm lemon water or Triphala water early in the morning helps cleanse the system. Chewing food slowly, staying hydrated and including fresh vegetables, fruits, salads and sprouts in daily meals greatly support thyroid health. Simple home remedies enhance this healing process. Soaking the feet in warm water and placing a cold towel on the head before sleep improves blood circulation. Applying ghee or coconut oil around the navel and anal area nourishes the thyroid gland naturally. Gentle neck massage with sesame oil and regular practice of Ujjayi Pranayama strengthen the gland’s function. Nutrient-rich foods like coconut water, dry coconut, pumpkin seeds, curry leaves, flaxseeds, walnuts, moong dal and fresh curd are highly beneficial for thyroid regulation. Along with physical care, reducing mental stress and maintaining a positive attitude are vital for recovery. For those seeking a natural and holistic solution to thyroid imbalance, naturopathy offers a safe, effective and sustainable path to healing. Over time, this approach not only corrects thyroid activity but also purifies the body, improves sleep, enhances immunity and restores energy, proving that true wellness begins with simple natural discipline.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, Principal, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre, Bhopal

In Ayurveda, thyroid disorders are treated by restoring balance in the body’s doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—and strengthening the Agni, or digestive fire. I focus on correcting lifestyle, diet and mental well-being to achieve lasting healing. Through the right combination of herbs, diet and Panchakarma therapy, thyroid function can be naturally balanced without side effects. I advise patients to follow a wholesome diet rich in iron, calcium, protein, fibre and vitamin A. Drinking lukewarm lemon water on an empty stomach, eating fresh fruits like bananas, apples and pomegranates and avoiding cold beverages and intoxicants are essential steps. Following proper daily and seasonal routines—sleeping and waking on time—helps regulate hormones and metabolism.

Yoga and meditation play an important role in calming the mind and supporting thyroid health. Panchakarma therapy under expert guidance removes toxins and rejuvenates the endocrine system. I recommend herbal remedies like Punarnava, Guggulu, Ashwagandha, Kachnar bark, Brahmi, Shatavari, Turmeric, Triphala, Tulsi and Ginger in suitable quantities. Patients should never self-medicate but seek guidance from a qualified Ayurvedic physician. Ayurveda provides a complete and natural cure by harmonising body, mind and spirit—bringing the thyroid gland back to its healthy rhythm. With consistent follow-up, patients experience mental clarity, weight stability and renewed energy, establishing Ayurveda as a dependable and holistic solution for thyroid disorders.

Dr Rajesh Chaukse, Homeopathy Specialist, Bhopal

Thyroid disorders such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease can be effectively treated through Modern Homoeopathy, which offers a safe and natural path to recovery. Unlike conventional treatments that rely on lifelong hormone replacement, homoeopathy focuses on restoring the body’s natural balance and stimulating self-healing. In my practice, patients who are tired of long-term allopathic medication often turn to homoeopathy for relief.

Initially, I recommend continuing both systems together, as stopping allopathic medicines suddenly is not advisable. Once patients begin to respond positively and thyroid levels stabilise, the dependency on allopathy is gradually reduced until they can maintain normal function naturally. Modern Homeopathy uses organic, non-addictive formulations that have no side effects, making them suitable for long-term care. These remedies not only target the thyroid gland but also enhance overall vitality, energy and emotional balance.

Along with medicines, I advise lifestyle changes and yoga practices that support thyroid health. Poses like Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand) and Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) help stimulate the gland and reduce stress. By improving internal harmony rather than suppressing symptoms, Modern Homoeopathy enables patients to regain a healthy, medicine-free life with renewed energy and well-being. The key is patience and consistent follow-up, through which lasting balance and vitality return naturally.

Dr Mrunal Dharmik, BAMS MD DAC Acupuncture, Bhopal

Thyroid disorders can be effectively treated through acupuncture, a natural therapy that helps restore hormonal balance by regulating the nervous and endocrine systems. In my practice, I use acupuncture to stimulate specific points on the body that activate the brain and thyroid gland, improving overall function without medication. By gently pressing or using fine needles on these points, bioelectrical signals are generated, which travel through the brainstem and hypothalamus to regulate thyroid hormone secretion.

For thyroid treatment, I recommend a 15-day daily session of about 50 minutes, followed by a 10-day break before the next cycle. The therapy involves gentle circular pressure on tender or tight points to release tension and promote natural energy flow. Acupuncture not only helps normalise thyroid hormone levels but also strengthens the body’s neuroendocrine and immune systems, supporting long-term healing. This method works effectively for both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism by restoring internal equilibrium and addressing the root cause rather than just symptoms. It is safe, non-invasive and can be used as a standalone or supportive treatment alongside conventional medicine. Through regular acupuncture therapy, patients experience reduced fatigue, improved metabolism, emotional balance and better overall well-being. Over time, many report improved sleep, lighter mood, weight stability and a sense of inner calm that medication alone cannot provide.

Dr Yousuf Khalil - Unani Specialist, Bhopal

In Unani medicine, thyroid disorders are treated by restoring balance in the body’s four humors—phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra) and black bile (Sauda). The imbalance among these causes dysfunction in metabolism and hormonal activity. I recommend natural dietary and herbal measures to correct this imbalance and support thyroid function safely and effectively. Patients are advised to include Munga (drumsticks), dry fruits and Garam Masala—made of cumin, coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper and cloves—in their daily diet. These warming spices do not raise blood pressure, unlike salty foods and play a vital role in improving digestion and metabolism. In Unani practice, cinnamon and ajwain are particularly valued for their thyroid-supportive and metabolism-enhancing properties. Garam Masala, apart from enriching flavour, promotes better blood circulation, boosts energy and strengthens the heart. Regular consumption in moderate amounts helps regulate the body’s internal temperature and enhances glandular function. The Unani system also recommends using natural herbs and tonics that nourish the liver and endocrine glands, thereby maintaining overall hormonal balance. By combining these natural dietary adjustments with Unani herbal formulations, patients experience improved thyroid function, better digestion and enhanced vitality without side effects. Over time, consistent adherence to these measures purifies the blood, reduces fatigue and restores inner balance, ensuring sustained thyroid wellness naturally.

Vishakha Karnani , senior certified YPV healer and arhat yoga trainer

Thyroid disorders can be effectively managed and supported through Yoga Prana Vidya (YPV), an integrated and holistic healing system that works by enhancing the body’s natural ability to heal itself. This complementary therapy focuses on correcting imbalances in the energy body, which directly influences the physical organs and glands.

In YPV, the healing process begins by cleansing and energising the Throat Chakra, which controls and regulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands. When this chakra is balanced, the secretion of thyroid hormones becomes normal, helping to stabilise conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

During YPV healing sessions, a trained healer scans the energy field—commonly known as the aura or Pranamaya Kosha—to identify blockages and imbalances. The healer then uses specific techniques to remove diseased or stagnant energy and project fresh pranic energy into the affected chakras. This process restores the normal flow of life energy through the meridians, allowing the thyroid gland to regain its natural rhythm and function efficiently.

The therapy not only targets the gland but also brings balance to the mind and emotions, which play a vital role in thyroid health. Stress, anxiety and fatigue—often associated with thyroid disorders—are significantly reduced with consistent YPV practice. Yoga Prana Vidya serves as a supportive and complementary therapy when used alongside conventional medical treatment. By harmonising the energy system and boosting vitality, YPV enables faster recovery, improved hormonal balance, and long-term well-being.

Dr LL Ahirwal, principal, Government Ayurvedic Autonomous College, Jabalpur

In today's time, increasing stress, neglect in diet, incompatible food (virudhha bhojan) and consuming unwholesome food (ahitkar bhojan) lead to various metabolic disorders and ailments caused by hypometabolism (agnimandya janya vikar). Among these, mostly the thyroid disorder is the cause, which is especially seen as a common problem in women. In comparison to both conditions of Thyroid disorders - hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, the patients with hypothyroidism - the type of thyroid associated with obesity are seen more often.

The thyroid gland is located in the front part of our neck, from which T3, T4, and TSH are secreted. These secretions control the body's metabolic activities (kriyae), growth (vriddhi), mental stability are essential for formation (nirman). However, an imbalance in these secretions results in these two types of disorders. Modern treatment for hypothyroidism involves prescribing tablets depending on the increased TSH level.

Despite this, it is observed in some patients that their condition is not under control. For this purpose, in Ayurveda, many classical medicines (shastrokta aushad) are prescribed along with the allopathic medicines depending on the severity of problem in individuals, this helps the TSH level to reach the normal value. A significant improvement is also seen in the patient's symptoms. Along with medicine, Yoga, meditation, proper diet and lifestyle (uchit aahar-vihar), and regular exercise (Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, Bhramari, Anulom Vilom) are advised.

Dr Adarsh Rawat, Ayurveda Doctor , Jabalpur

Thyroid disorders are most common we see today and that same can be normalised. The function of the thyroid gland under normal conditions is to maintain body metabolism. This action is carried out by the hormones produced by the thyroid gland. The failure of these hormones to maintain a regular metabolic rate in the body has two most common conditions: hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Ayurveda has techniques to control thyroid disorders and the approach to hypothyroidism usually is to treat the hypothyroid patients who have symptoms like vitiated kapha, vata and medo dhatu vruddhi. Vitiated kapha has symptoms like cold, fatigue, weight gain, low metabolism, lower heart rate, joint problems, etc., while the vitiated vata have symptoms like cold intolerance, insomnia, depression, low self-esteem, joint pain, constipation, etc. Agni is one of the most important concepts described in Ayurveda relates to the whole process of digestion, assimilation and metabolism.

Hence, the treatment is to increase both jatharagni and medodhatvagni and pacifying vata and kapha. So, the line of medicines should be pachan, dipana and medo-kapha-vatahara. The hyperthyroidism is a condition when the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormones at a normal or higher level. Treatment of hyperthyroidism can be formulated to pacify the vitiated vata and pitta, to pacify increase jatharagni and dhatvagni and to relieve the symptoms of Medomamsaksaya (muscles tissues problem). Protection and proper maintenance of the agnisamuccaya (overall digestive and metabolic processes) of the body is a crucial factor for healthy living.