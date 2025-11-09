MP News: ‘Don’t Roam Around Netas, Instead Connect With People,’ LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Advice To Party Workers

MP News: Don’t Roam Around Big Leaders, Meet People Says LoP Rahul Gandhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Calling for a shift from leader-centric politics to people-centric outreach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged party functionaries to step out of their comfort zones and connect directly with citizens. “Time has passed, don’t go around big leaders, it’s time to meet people. They will help you,” he told state unit chiefs at a training camp in Bhopal.

Rahul was addressing the ongoing training camp for district and city Congress presidents, appointed recently under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, an organisational drive launched by him from Bhopal in June.

He asked party workers to strengthen communication with common people, win their trust, and build lasting relationships. “We don’t want to do hate politics like the BJP does. We want to carry everyone along with a better ideology,” he said.

Rahul said that Congress can return to power in Madhya Pradesh only through public trust. “If people do not have faith in us, it will be a betrayal of ourselves,” he said, urging leaders to fight BJP bravely and prepare for Congress government in 2028.

He directed district and city presidents to reach every village and locality, raise issues concerning commoners and farmers more vigorously, and ensure accuracy in voter lists. Referring to ‘vote theft’, he said, “The first duty of DCC presidents is to check voter leakage and make sure booth-level agents have correct copies of the voter list.”

Read Also Bhopal News: Youth Arrested For Raping Woman After Refusing Marriage Over Caste

Dinner diplomacy

After the training session, Rahul Gandhi had dinner with families of DCC presidents. Some interacted with him and asked questions. When asked about BJP’s politics, Rahul replied, “That is their style, our style is peaceful and based on harmony.”

Groom on run, baarat is ready: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing an election rally in Bihar, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “The baarat is ready, people are ready for marriage, but the groom is on the run. This can happen only in Congress.”

Comparing Rahul Gandhi to a groom and the election campaign to a baarat, Yadav said, “Congress has already conceded defeat even before elections. Look at Rahul Gandhi, instead of campaigning in Bihar, he went on holiday to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh.”