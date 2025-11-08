MP News: Centre For Preventive Gyane Oncology & Infertility At Katju Hospital Soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Infertility and cervical and breast cancer are major health concerns in the state. Dr Kailashnath Katju Hospital is being developed as a prominent centre to address cancer, infertility and maternity issues. Free Press talked to hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Balram Upadhyaya on various issues.

Katju Hospital is a maternity centre. What other facilities are being developed?

Health department is developing a state-of-art centre for preventive gyane oncology and infertility problems at our hospital. It is first such centre in Madhya Pradesh. So, in addition to maternity facilities, there will be facilities of diagnosis of cancer and infertility.

Being centrally located in Bhopal, this hospital is purely dedicated to address gynaecological issues. Both cervical and breast cancer are major health concern among women. So in addition to maternity facilities, there must be facilities to diagnose cervical and breast cancer at an early stage. Similarly, diagnosis and treatment for infertility will be given to women.

Do you have MRI, CT scan? Often, there are long queues for MRI and CT scans in government hospitals.

No. We do not have them. We send patients to JP Hospital (district hospital). We have sonography, x-ray, and oxygen facilities. But as this hospital is being developed as a state-level diagnostic centre, there will be MRI and CT scan facilities in near future.

Maternal Mortality Rate in Madhya Pradesh is highest in the country. How do you deal with it?

Katju Hospital is a 300-bed hospital with best maternity facilities. Mostly we receive cases of high risk pregnancy. The Hospital is equipped with modern facilities for maternity and newborn care. The hospital has world-class facilities like operative ward, post operative care, MNCU, SNCU, central pathology laboratory, private ward etc.

With adequate availability of medical and paramedical staff, this 300-bed government hospital is fully prepared to provide excellent medical services for maternity and the newborn.

The hospital has specialist clinic and necessary management for complex pregnancy cases, 24 x 7 modern labour room and modular OT for normal and caesarean delivery as well as pre-booking facility for delivery.

Among prominent facilities available here include a well-equipped obstetric ICU, gynecological treatment for complex cases, Intensive Newborn Care Unit, and Mother Neo Natal Care Unit, Mother Milk Bank (Amrit Kalash) for newborn health care, vaccination etc.

Infant Mortality Rate in MP is one of the highest in country despite overall improvement in national IMR. How this hospital addresses fragile health of newborn babies specially in premature delivery case?

In addition to maternal health, we have 20 beds in SNCU wards. Currently, occupancy is 14 out of these 20 beds. SNCU provides secondary-level care for sick newborns, including services like vaccination and a Mother Milk Bank for milk supply. The SNCU has been described as a key facility for newborn health, offering care for small and sick neonates. It has a dedicated unit with trained staff to provide 24/7 comprehensive care to sick newborns.

This is a secondary-level care unit that provides most care except for assisted ventilation and major surgery. Hospital’s Mother Milk Bank collects and provides donor milk to needy infants.