Bhopal News: 2 NEET Aspirants Caught With Forged Disability Certificates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Saturday night registered an FIR against two NEET aspirants who submitted forged disability certificates during counselling to secure admission at Gandhi Medical College (GMC). The FIR was filed on the complaint of GMC administration.
Read Also
MP News: ‘Izzat Ki Thali Tak Naseeb Nahi…’ LoP Rahul Gandhi Condemns BJP After Govt School...
GMC Dean Dr. Kavita Singh said one aspirant was from Bihar and the other from Maharashtra. Both had submitted forged physical disability certificates during counselling for the MBBS course. The certificates were found to be fake during scrutiny, and their admissions were subsequently cancelled.
KG Shukla, in-charge at Koh-e-Fiza police station, said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Revives Clean-Up Marshal Scheme; 246 Junior Supervisors To Patrol And Fine Littering Under 'Road Adoption Initiative'
Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief To Mulund Society; Allows Developer To Use Additional FSI For Wing C5 Construction Under Revised DCR
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Repeatedly Bitten By Stray Dog In Diva Area; CCTV Captures Horrific Attack
Odisha Tragedy: 3 Family Members, Including Child, Killed After Balcony Collapse In Cuttack; CM Mohan Charan Majhi Announces ₹4 Lakh Compensation | VIDEO