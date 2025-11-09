Bhopal News: 2 NEET Aspirants Caught With Forged Disability Certificates

MP News: 2 NEET Aspirants Caught With Forged Disability Certificates | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Saturday night registered an FIR against two NEET aspirants who submitted forged disability certificates during counselling to secure admission at Gandhi Medical College (GMC). The FIR was filed on the complaint of GMC administration.

GMC Dean Dr. Kavita Singh said one aspirant was from Bihar and the other from Maharashtra. Both had submitted forged physical disability certificates during counselling for the MBBS course. The certificates were found to be fake during scrutiny, and their admissions were subsequently cancelled.

KG Shukla, in-charge at Koh-e-Fiza police station, said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.