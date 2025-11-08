 Bhopal News: No Tertiary Care In JP Hospitals Trauma Centre
Bhopal News: No Tertiary Care In JP Hospitals Trauma Centre

According to doctors, the secondary level facilities available in JP Hospital (district hospital) will be provided in the trauma centre too

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The trauma centre coming up in the newly built building of JP Hospital (district hospital) will not provide tertiary health facilities to patients in emergency.

According to doctors, the secondary level facilities available in JP Hospital (district hospital) will be provided in the trauma centre too.  They said it was very difficult to ensure tertiary level facilities in the trauma centre.

However, it all depended on the health department. But considering the present circumstances, secondary level health care, specially for road accident cases, will be provided in the trauma centre.

Civil surgeon Dr Satish Jain informed the Free Press, “We will have the trauma centre in the new building but to provide tertiary health facilities, we need doctors at DM level. It is not easy to get expert hands at DMs/Mch level.

At present, we have facilities of secondary level. So, we can assure that these will be provided in the trauma centre which is centrally located. For tertiary care, we will have to provide 24-hour access to specialists such as general surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons and anesthesiologists, as well as advanced surgical expertise in areas like cardiothoracic, vascular and reconstructive surgery.

We will have to make arrangements for a full spectrum of care, including emergency medicine, radiology and the ability to perform complex operations.”

