Bhopal News: After 50 Days Of GST 2.0, Kitchen Budgets Largely Unchanged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 50 days after GST 2.0 came into effect, household kitchen budgets in the city show little change. Grocery store owners said the revised tax rates have led to only nominal price drops for a few items. Middle-class families report no noticeable reduction in monthly grocery bills.

Afsan Afsar, a school teacher, said her six-member family’s monthly grocery bill remains Rs 16,000, unchanged from the old tax regime. “Bread and butter cost the same, and eggs have gone up from Rs 160 to Rs 184 per tray,” she said.

Vandana Nayak, a homemaker, said the prices of items she regularly buys remain steady. “Half-litre packs of Amul skimmed milk (Rs 28) and whole milk (Rs 35) are unchanged. A packet of Aata bread is still Rs 45. Even if there is some drop, it won’t be more than Rs 400–500 a month,” she said.

Sushil Yadav, who eats at hotels daily, said that restaurateurs have increased base prices instead of passing GST benefits to customers. “My monthly bill is unchanged,” he said.

Shanu, managing Shimla Protein Stores near Polytechnic Square, said chocolates have seen marginal drops. “Cadbury Dairy Milk bars are down from Rs 110 to Rs 98. Toothpaste tubes now cost Rs 110 against Rs 140 earlier. Cosmetics are slightly cheaper, but biscuits and toast remain unchanged,” he said.

At Anil Kirana Store in New Market, a popular bath soap bar is now Rs 140 (down from Rs 160), ghee is Rs 590 per kg (down from Rs 620), and Maggi noodles cost Rs 84 per packet (down from Rs 89). According to shopkeepers, these changes are unlikely to significantly impact grocery budgets.

Madhu Kirana Store owner said that old stock has yet to be sold. “We will know the actual price changes only after new stocks arrive,” he said.