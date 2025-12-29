Bhopal News: City’s Group To Perform Gatha Shri Ram Mandir Ki In Ayodhya On Dec 30 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, a group of youths from Bhopal will present an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based musical rendition, Gatha Shri Ram Mandir Ki, at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 30.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra organised the event on the auspicious occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi. Written by poet Prabuddha Saurabh and directed by Mohit Shewani, the musical presentation will depict the ideals, principles, and struggles of Lord Rama. In the special performance, the 500-year-long struggle leading to the construction of the Shri Ram Temple will be brought to life through music, singing, and storytelling.

Shubham Nathani, Shrija Upadhyay, Abhishek Barathre, and Ankita Barathre will lend their melodious voices to the co-singing, while AI visuals will add divinity and grandeur to the narrative. The AI visuals for this presentation have been created by Divya Preetamani.

It is not just a stage performance, but a vibrant confluence of devotion, music, and history. We have performed in more than 104 locations in India and abroad but we will perform it for the first time at Ram Temple, Ayodhya,” Mohit said.