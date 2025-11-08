 Bhopal News: Youth Arrested For Raping Woman After Refusing Marriage Over Caste
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Youth Arrested For Raping Woman After Refusing Marriage Over Caste | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police on Saturday arrested a youth who sexually exploited a young woman on pretext of marriage and then refused to fulfil his promise citing the lower caste status of the victim.

Police have also booked his father for caste-based insult.

According to reports, the 19-year-old victim had formed friendship with Samandar Gurjar who frequently visited her house. Earlier this year, the two became close and Samandar proposed her for marriage.

Believing him, the woman developed physical relationship with him. However, when she later pressurised him for marriage, Samandar claimed that his father Vishnu had refused to allow the marriage citing her lower caste.

The victim then approached police. Following her report police registered a case of rape against Samandar and of caste-based insult against his father. Police officials said accused had been arrested, while efforts are underway to locate his father.

In a separate incident, Nishatpura police have arrested another youth for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The 19-year-old victim who works as a waitress at wedding functions was befriended by Aman Ansari through social media four months ago.

Aman, who runs a horse carriage business for weddings later took her to his house and established physical relations with her after promising marriage. When the woman recently pressed for marriage, he refused. Police have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.

