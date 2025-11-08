MP News: State Flexes Muscles To Get King Cobra Pair From Karnataka |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is once again trying to bring a pair of King Cobras from Karnataka. The state has sent a request to Central Zoo Authority (CZA), which will forward it to Karnataka. Discussions are currently in the pipeline.

A senior forest officer told Free Press that plans are underway to bring one male and one female King Cobra. “King Cobras can only be received under the animal exchange programme between zoos. The CZA has been approached for this,” the officer said.

Earlier, the state had received two male King Cobras from Pilukula Biological Park, Karnataka, in April 2025. Both were brought to Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal, and one was later translocated to Indore Zoo. Unfortunately, the Van Vihar King Cobra died in June, dealing a major setback to the project.

When contacted, Additional Principal Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, L Krishnamurthy, said that discussions with Karnataka are underway to bring snakes to Madhya Pradesh.

Other sources of King Cobras

King Cobras are also found in Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but these states reportedly do not have enough snakes to spare.

State keen on more wildlife diversity

The Madhya Pradesh government is also interested in bringing Rhinos from Assam. During a recent visit to Assam, CM Mohan Yadav expressed his desire to introduce Rhinos and wild buffaloes in the state to enhance wildlife diversity.