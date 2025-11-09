 Indore News: Demarcate Economic Corridor Land On Priority, Instructs Collector; The Corridor Is To Be Developed Between The City And Pithampur
Indore News: Demarcate Economic Corridor Land On Priority, Instructs Collector; The Corridor Is To Be Developed Between The City And Pithampur

MPIDC PROJECTS| Work of IT Park-3, IT Park-4, and Plug-and-Play Park reviewed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To speed-up the development of a 75-meter wide and 19.60 km long Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, Collector Shivam Verma has instructed the officials of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to ensure demarcation of land falling in the Corridor on utmost priority.

Collector Verma also instructed to speed-up the development of other significant projects of MPIDC being developed around the city.

The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will be developed on 3,200 acre land right from behind the Bijasan Hill to Pithamapur Toll booth at estimated cost of Rs 2,000 cr.

Collector Verma gave these instructions in an important review meeting held at the Regional Office of MPIDC on Saturday. The meeting was called to ensure further action on various issues related to MPIDC, Indore Regional office, raised at the Collectors Conference.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the progress of IT Park-3, IT Park-4, and the Plug-and-Play Park, along with pending cases related to the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, Pithampur Sector-7, and the Barlai Sugar Mill.

article-image

At the meeting, MPIDC executive director Himanshu Prajapati gave a detailed presentation on various projects through PPT. He stated that the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will prove extremely useful during the Simhastha period also, as it will help to divert traffic from AB Road to Ujjain without the vehicles having to enter the city. It will also accelerate planned development in the western part of the city.

Collector Verma directed that the demarcation of land along the corridor route must be prioritised, especially the land required for the construction of a 75-meter-wide road. He stated that demarcation work should begin simultaneously at both ends of the corridor to ensure speed and expedite the land registration process.

During the discussion of the Pithampur Sector-7 case, Prajapati requested expediting land demarcation and land record updating, upon which Collector Verma provided necessary instructions to the concerned departments. It was informed in the meeting that the Forest Land Exchange case related to the Forest Department is in progress and its pending status is delaying development work.

Prajapati also stressed the need to update records related to the Barlai Sugar Mill land. He also requested the district administration's cooperation in removing the encroachments from the Rangwasa Industrial Area and Confectionery Cluster. Information regarding the progress and proposals related to IT Park-3, IT Park-4, and Plug-and-Play Park was also presented to collector Verma.

