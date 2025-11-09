Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh Fine Collected From 35 Passengers

Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23l Fine Collected From 35 Passengers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway officials caught 35 passengers travelling on someone else’s tickets on the Mumbai Central–Indore Tejas Special (Train No. 09085) on Saturday morning at Indore Railway Station. A total fine of ?1.23 lakh was collected from them.

The Commercial Department, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted the operation in a planned and disciplined manner to avoid inconvenience to other passengers.

According to officials, the Commercial Department of the Ratlam Division (Western Railway) carried out a special operation when the train arrived at the station.

During routine checks in coaches B-5, B-6, and B-7, some passengers failed to produce valid identity documents. On further verification, it was found that 35 passengers were travelling using tickets issued in the names of other individuals.

The checking team immediately alerted the Commercial Control Room, Ratlam, which then informed senior officials. Upon their arrival at the station, the coaches were cordoned off and the suspected passengers were identified. As per regulations, fines totalling Rs 1,23,550 were issued on the spot.

The joint operation included the Chief Commercial Inspector, Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial), Chief Ticket Inspector, eight checking staff, an RPF team led by an Inspector and eight constables, and a GRP Inspector with six constables.