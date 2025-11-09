 Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh Fine Collected From 35 Passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh Fine Collected From 35 Passengers

Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh Fine Collected From 35 Passengers

Passengers were travelling in Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Special train

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23l Fine Collected From 35 Passengers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway officials caught 35 passengers travelling on someone else’s tickets on the Mumbai Central–Indore Tejas Special (Train No. 09085) on Saturday morning at Indore Railway Station. A total fine of ?1.23 lakh was collected from them.

The Commercial Department, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted the operation in a planned and disciplined manner to avoid inconvenience to other passengers.

According to officials, the Commercial Department of the Ratlam Division (Western Railway) carried out a special operation when the train arrived at the station.

Read Also
Indore News: Man Held For Duping Attendants At MYH By Promising Better Treatment; Rural Visitors...
article-image

During routine checks in coaches B-5, B-6, and B-7, some passengers failed to produce valid identity documents. On further verification, it was found that 35 passengers were travelling using tickets issued in the names of other individuals.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Disciple To Vacate Babulnath Temple Staircase Portion; Rules It Not ‘Premises Capable Of Being Let’ Under Rent Act
Bombay HC Orders Disciple To Vacate Babulnath Temple Staircase Portion; Rules It Not ‘Premises Capable Of Being Let’ Under Rent Act
Mumbai News: BMC Revives Clean-Up Marshal Scheme; 246 Junior Supervisors To Patrol And Fine Littering Under 'Road Adoption Initiative'
Mumbai News: BMC Revives Clean-Up Marshal Scheme; 246 Junior Supervisors To Patrol And Fine Littering Under 'Road Adoption Initiative'
Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief To Mulund Society; Allows Developer To Use Additional FSI For Wing C5 Construction Under Revised DCR
Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief To Mulund Society; Allows Developer To Use Additional FSI For Wing C5 Construction Under Revised DCR
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Repeatedly Bitten By Stray Dog In Diva Area; CCTV Captures Horrific Attack
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Injured After Being Repeatedly Bitten By Stray Dog In Diva Area; CCTV Captures Horrific Attack

The checking team immediately alerted the Commercial Control Room, Ratlam, which then informed senior officials. Upon their arrival at the station, the coaches were cordoned off and the suspected passengers were identified. As per regulations, fines totalling Rs 1,23,550 were issued on the spot.

The joint operation included the Chief Commercial Inspector, Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial), Chief Ticket Inspector, eight checking staff, an RPF team led by an Inspector and eight constables, and a GRP Inspector with six constables.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Demarcate Economic Corridor Land On Priority, Instructs Collector; The Corridor Is To...

Indore News: Demarcate Economic Corridor Land On Priority, Instructs Collector; The Corridor Is To...

Indore News: Most State Service Toppers Have City Connection

Indore News: Most State Service Toppers Have City Connection

Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh...

Indore News: Ticket-Checking Drive At The City Railway Station On Saturday Morning; ₹1.23 Lakh...

Indore News: Man Sentenced To Double Lifer For Killing Father And Sister

Indore News: Man Sentenced To Double Lifer For Killing Father And Sister

Indore News: Retired DSP Duped Of ₹2.33 Lakh By Conman Posing As ‘Treasury Officer’

Indore News: Retired DSP Duped Of ₹2.33 Lakh By Conman Posing As ‘Treasury Officer’