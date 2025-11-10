 Delhi Air Pollution: Faulty Monitors, AQI Above 400 In Several Areas Despite Control Measures — VIDEOS
AditiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Delhi Air Pollution: Faulty Monitors, AQI Above 400 In Several Areas Despite Control Measures — VIDEOS | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi continued to reel under hazardous air quality on Monday, November 10, with several parts of the city recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the ‘severe’ category.

A report by News19 revealed faulty air quality monitors, inconsistent data readings, and ineffective control measures, even as officials claimed sustained efforts to tackle pollution.

AQI Above 400 at Anand Vihar Despite Sprinklers

At Anand Vihar, among the capital’s most polluted areas, AQI levels crossed 400 despite hours of water sprinkling meant to suppress dust. “We have been advised to do this after Diwali and will continue throughout the winter. Around 30–40 tankers operate every day,” a water tanker driver told News18.

Here are some visuals from different areas in the city:

However, the readings from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) continued to rise despite these measures, indicating that vehicular emissions, construction dust, and industrial activities remain key contributors. Nearby, hundreds of buses at the Anand Vihar depot added to the particulate load. Residents said they have become accustomed to the smog.

Data Discrepancies, Defunct Monitors and Protests

According to the report, stark mismatches were found between readings displayed on government monitoring boards, official apps, and private platforms, raising questions over the reliability of pollution data shared with the public.

On Lodhi Road, where key government offices, including the Ministry of Earth Sciences, are located, the monitoring system was found defunct, even as nearby sensors showed AQI levels above 380.

Meanwhile, citywide data from the Central Pollution Control Board on Monday showed the overall AQI at 345, with several localities such as Bawana, Wazirpur, and Rohini crossing the 400 mark. Despite this, the Commission for Air Quality Management has refrained from invoking stricter curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, citing marginal improvement.

Residents and children protested near India Gate on Sunday, holding placards reading “Smog se Azadi!” and “Breathing is killing me.” A protester told NDTV, “This is a health emergency, not a blame game. The government must deliver a clean-air policy now.”

