MP Man Who Came To Take Part In Protest Dies By Suicide, Shoots Self At Delhi's Jantar Mantar; Police Launch Probe | X

New Delhi: A man reportedly shot himself dead at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, November 10, moments before a scheduled protest began at the site.

Police said the man, believed to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had come to take part in the demonstration for which permission had been granted by the Delhi Police.

Protester Shoots Self Before Demonstration Begins

According to officials, the incident took place near a tea stall close to the metal detector gates installed by the police at Jantar Mantar at around 9:00 am. The man reportedly shot himself before the protest could begin. His identity has not yet been officially confirmed. Police reached the spot immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area.

A senior Delhi Police officer told PTI that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities. “He is yet to be identified. Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off,” the officer said. Investigators are verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident, and a case has been registered.

Pollution Protest at India Gate Ends with Detentions

Meanwhile, more than a hundred citizens, including students and activists, gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest against rising air pollution levels in the national capital. The demonstrators, many carrying placards reading “Saaf hawa sabka haq hai” (clean air is everyone’s right), demanded stronger government action to curb pollution.

The protest continued for nearly two hours despite repeated police warnings. Around 55 participants were detained after refusing to disperse. Later in the evening, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the city’s pollution levels but decided not to invoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, noting slight improvement in air quality.

Some protesters also raised concerns over the Supreme Court’s recent order on the relocation of stray dogs, alleging that the measure lacked adequate planning and resources for animal care.