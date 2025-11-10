'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | | X

New Delhi: As Bihar gears up for the second and final phase of Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will free the state from what he described as a “helpless system” that has prevailed for the past two decades.

Taking to social media, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Mahagathbandhan will free Bihar from the helpless system of 20 years. Now migration will stop, darkness will be removed from the future of the youth. Their future will be bright with every household job."

महागठबंधन सरकार बिहार को 20 वर्षों की लाचार व्यवस्था से मुक्ति दिलाएगी।



अब पलायन रुकेगा, युवाओं के भविष्य से अँधेरा छटेगा,

हर-घर नौकरी से उनका कल संवरेगा !



अब अन्याय का करेंगे अंत, सामाजिक न्याय से बदलेंगे बिहार,

दलित, महादलित, आदिवासी, पिछड़े, अति-पिछड़े, आर्थिक रूप से… pic.twitter.com/n5mqxOmzPL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 10, 2025

He further stated, “Now we will end injustice, we will change Bihar with social justice. Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward, most backward, economically weaker sections and minorities will get their rights."

Highlighting the alliance’s promises, Kharge added, “There will be economic uplift of women, farmers, youth and every section of society. The people of Bihar have set out to change the picture of the state. We will restore the pride of Bihar. We guarantee, we will make it happen."

Meanwhile, the campaigning for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for Tuesday (November 11), concluded on Sunday evening.

A total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts will go to polls in this phase. In the first phase, polling was held for 121 seats across 18 districts. This time, 1,302 candidates are in the fray, including 136 women — about 10 per cent of the total. Voting will take place at 45,399 polling centres, with an electorate of 3.70 crore voters — comprising 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the BJP won 42 of these 122 seats, followed by the RJD with 33, JD(U) with 20, Congress with 11, and the Left parties with five. In the 2015 election, when the JD(U) and RJD were allies, the BJP’s tally fell to 36, while the JD(U)-RJD-Congress bloc captured 80 of these seats.

The constituencies going to polls in this phase are spread across Bihar’s central, western, and northern regions. The BJP traditionally dominates Tirhut, Saran, and northern Mithilanchal, covering districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Saran.

The JD(U) maintains influence in Bhagalpur, while the Mahagathbandhan has a strong base in the Magadh region, including Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Arwal. The Congress, however, remains dependent on its allies for influence in these regions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)