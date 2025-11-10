 Tirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Tirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The employees, identified as Ramaswamy and Sarasamma, were caught consuming meat near Alipiri, in violation of the strict vegetarian norms observed in the temple area. The TTD issued an official statement confirming that both employees have been dismissed from service and that a complaint has been lodged at the Tirumala II Town Police Station.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Tirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri After Viral Video Sparks Outrage |

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, terminated two outsourced employees for allegedly consuming non-vegetarian food near the Alipiri trekking route, a sacred pathway leading to the shrine. The incident has sparked outrage among devotees and raised questions about discipline and sanctity within one of India’s holiest temple towns.

According to officials, the employees, identified as Ramaswamy and Sarasamma, were caught consuming meat near Alipiri, in violation of the strict vegetarian norms observed in the temple area. The TTD issued an official statement confirming that both employees have been dismissed from service and that a complaint has been lodged at the Tirumala II Town Police Station.

Viral Video Shows Staffers Consuming Meat

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a group of individuals sitting along the Alipiri walkway and eating non-vegetarian food despite repeated warnings from onlookers. Locals recording the footage can be heard urging them to leave the area, citing the sacred nature of the location. However, the group reportedly ignored the requests, leading to immediate disciplinary action once the video reached temple authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Actor Shilpa Shetty & Husband Raj Kundra Move Bombay HC To Quash ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products
Engineering Export Promotion Council India Urges Government To Include Steel & Aluminium Products
Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On Timings, Halts
Mumbai: Railways To Run 6 Additional Special Trains Between LTT & Bihar's Chhapra; Check Details On Timings, Halts
Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore
Realty Firm WeWork India Management Reports Sharp Plunge In Net Profit To ₹6.4 Crore

The incident has provoked strong reactions from devotees, who questioned how such a lapse could occur in a tightly regulated pilgrimage area where non-vegetarian food, alcohol and tobacco are strictly banned. Many have urged the TTD to strengthen surveillance along the Alipiri route and implement harsher penalties for future offenders.

Read Also
Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Tirupati; Announces Construction of State-of-the-Art Kitchen for...
article-image

This is not the first time that the sanctity of Tirumala has come under scrutiny. The temple management has previously dealt with controversies involving drones and airplanes flying over the shrine, a practice considered a violation of Agama Shastra, the traditional temple code. The TTD has repeatedly appealed to the Central Government to declare Tirumala a no-fly zone to preserve the spiritual and ritual purity of the site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stunt Gone Wrong! Thar Submerged In Delhi Lake While Performing Off-Roading Adventure; Watch

Stunt Gone Wrong! Thar Submerged In Delhi Lake While Performing Off-Roading Adventure; Watch

Tirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri...

Tirumala Controversy: TTD Terminates 2 Outsourced Employees For Consuming Non-veg Food Near Alipiri...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, November 10, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-28...

'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase...

'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase...

'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun...

'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun...