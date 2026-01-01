Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor Takes Charge As IAF Vice Chief Of Air Staff | X @IAF_MCC

New Delhi: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on Thursday took charge as the IAF's Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command (SWAC).

He succeeds Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, who retired on Wednesday after four decades of illustrious service to the nation.

IAF's Tweet

"Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed the appointment of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, IAF on 01 Jan 26. Commissioned into the Flying Branch of IAF in Dec 1986, he has a rich experience of flying on various fighter and trainer aircraft of the IAF," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X.

He took charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff at the Vayu Bhawan here.

Air Marshal Kapoor was accorded a Guard of Honour.

The air officer also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here and paid tribute to the bravehearts.

