Kerala Lottery Result: January 01, 2026 - Karunya Plus KN-604 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot! | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-604 lottery results for Thursday, January 01, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-604 for Thursday, 01-01-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PN 315592 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: ASWANI U K

Agency No.: R 11926

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PO 315592 PP 315592

PR 315592 PS 315592

PT 315592 PU 315592

PV 315592 PW 315592

PX 315592 PY 315592 PZ 315592

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PW 234658 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: MADHUSOODHANAN S

Agency No.: P 4289

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PR 101780 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: BIBIN ALEX

Agency No.: A 4756

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0051 0846 1629 3256 3388 5229 5272 5709 6849 7414 8002 8137 8690 8921 8935 8967 9080 9431 9619

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2368 2442 3374 5409 6174 8417

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0995 1183 1501 2033 2304 2785 3687 3777 4141 4203 4663 4819 4960 5067 5122 5198 5387 6184 6867 7101 7763 8005 8311 8492 9644

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

7217 4326 7528 1856 1655 0386 9914 4754 4403 5657 3519 7659 7235 7672 1037 2669 5528 6092 4883 3328 1821 8870 7090 0338 2575 2289 9377 4221 2767 3830 0808 0976 3210 9622 9950 6457 1199 3523 9057 1307 2799 0323 7250 7541 0935 0002 9640 2617 3263 3586 0792 6854 9457 0547 6754 4980 1574 4742 1948 8132 9119 4723 4548 7041 1123 3906 4132 3982 2765 6592 0327 3711...

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

...

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.