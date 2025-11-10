 Stunt Gone Wrong! Thar Submerged In Delhi Lake While Performing Off-Roading Adventure; Watch
A group who were on an off-roading adventure over the weekend got their SUV submerged in a lake near Delhi on Sunday. The vehicle was later pulled out of the water with the help of another Thar 4x4.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Thar Sumerged In Lake While Performing Off-Roading Adventure | X/@theapril29th

New Delhi: Incidents of Thar accidents and controversies involving Mahindra Thar drivers have become quite common. Another such incident has come to light from Delhi. A group who were on an off-roading adventure over the weekend got their SUV submerged in a lake near Delhi on Sunday. The vehicle was later pulled out of the water with the help of another Thar 4x4, reported NDTV.

Off-roading is an adventure activity that involves driving or riding a vehicle on unpaved surfaces such as sand, gravel, mud, snow, or rocks, rather than on public roads.

There are several off-roading groups in the National Capital Region (NCR) that regularly visit the Aravallis adjoining Gurugram and Faridabad on weekends. The group, identified as the Gang of Thars, decided to take their ‘trusted’ Thar through every terrain. During their journey, they attempted to drive through a lake, where one of the vehicles ended up drowning.

Pictures from the spot show the Thar submerged in water, while its driver stands nearby in calf-deep water with his jeans rolled up. Fortunately, the man inside the car managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be known.

Haryana DGP's Sharp Remarks On Thar & Bullet

Notably, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Saturday linked certain vehicle choices, particularly Thar SUVs and Bullet motorcycles, with a “notorious mindset”.

Speaking about road safety and vehicle profiling, the state’s top police officer said that while routine checks cannot be conducted on every vehicle, certain types invite greater scrutiny. “We don't check all vehicles. If it's a Thar, how can we let it go? Or if it's a Bullet motorcycle… all notorious elements use such cars and bikes. The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” Singh said.

Stunt Gone Wrong! Thar Submerged In Delhi Lake While Performing Off-Roading Adventure; Watch

