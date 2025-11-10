Bengaluru Prisons Cops Go After Whistleblowers After Another Video Of Prisoners' Booz, Dance Party Goes Viral |

Bengaluru: The affairs in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prisons is getting murkier with another video, where the prisoners in a barrack having a booz and dance party went viral.

Earlier on Saturday, six videos of prisoners, including those involved in heinous crimes like suspected ISIS operative arrested in Dubai -- Shakeel Juhad Hamid Manna, Psychopath and serial killer Umesh Reddy and Tarun Kondaraju, who was arrested with film actor Ranya Rao in connection with smuggling 14 kg of gold, in possession of android mobile phones.

After the new video went viral, the police are busy following the whistleblowers, trying to expose the conspiracy theory, instead of initiating action against the officials facilitating these activities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The other interesting detail coming out is that a Deputy Inspector of General rank officer, who is eyeing for the same post in the Parappana Agrahara prisons had hatched the conspiracy to get his colleague suspended and come to that post. But, since Sunday afternoon, the City Crime Branch police are questioning Kannada film actor Dhanvir, who is a close associate of actor Dharshan, who is languishing in the same jail in connection with murder of Renukaswamy, who used to cyber stalk Dharshan's girlfriend Pavitra Gowda.

Apart from Dhanvir, the police are questioning a rowdy sheeter called Naga, who is presently in Hindalaga prisons, Belagavi. The origin of the video is suspected to be filmed by a convict called Pavan.

Dharshan has been in the prisons for sometime now. His bail was cancelled after a photo of him having tea and smoking a cigarette with Naga went viral. The Supreme Court had reprimanded the Karnataka prison officials for allowing such activities.

When Darshan returned to the prisons, he was denied even basic amenities like blanket and pillow, for which he had approached the court. However, prison officials contended that they had provided everything that is permitted in the prison manual, including a small pillow and a bedsheet.

However,during their investigation, CCB zeroed in on Pavan, who is convicted in a murder case as the person who had recorded these videos. Further questioning revealed that he had shared these videos with the DIG as well as the rowdy sheeter Naga, Naga was close to Darshan and he was seen in the photo which nailed Darshan in the court, resulting in cancelling his bail. The CCB officials suspect Naga had shared the videos with Dhanvir, who made it viral to avenge the prisons officials, who denied basic facilities for his mentor.

Interestingly, the DIG, who is said to be an aspirant to get Prisons posting had served here earlier also. However, he was transferred when Former Tamil Nagu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha and her aide Sasikala were in Bengaluru prisons, for extending them additional facilities.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar held a high level meeting of Police and Prisons officials. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Parameshwar said that action would be initiated against all the officials, who were in charge of the prisons for facilitating such activities.