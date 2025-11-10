 Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Voting - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Voting - VIDEO

Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Voting - VIDEO

"After November 14, Bihar will be made the number one state in the country where there will be proper arrangements for food processing units, industries, education, healthcare, employment, and irrigation, along with super-specialty hospitals, Educational City, and IT hubs. No Bihari will need to go to another city," Yadav said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Tejashwi Yadav | X/@yadavtejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, a day ahead of the second phase of voting, made several claims and promises during a media interaction.

"After November 14, Bihar will be made the number one state in the country where there will be proper arrangements for food processing units, industries, education, healthcare, employment, and irrigation, along with super-specialty hospitals, Educational City, and IT hubs. No Bihari will need to go to another city," Yadav said.

Questions EC Over Gender-Wise Voter Turnout Data

Yadav also sought clarification from the Election Commission on why it has not yet published the female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Business Expansion: JK Tyre To Invest ₹5,000 Crore Over 6 Years To Boost Production Capacity
Business Expansion: JK Tyre To Invest ₹5,000 Crore Over 6 Years To Boost Production Capacity

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over...
article-image

Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1

On November 6, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls.

Second Phase Of Voting & Results

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader...

CBI Arrests Delhi Police ASI For Taking ₹2.4 Lakh Bribe In Property Case, Files Another FIR...

CBI Arrests Delhi Police ASI For Taking ₹2.4 Lakh Bribe In Property Case, Files Another FIR...

Centre Halts 2 Mega Projects In Karnataka’s Western Ghats Over Environmental Concerns

Centre Halts 2 Mega Projects In Karnataka’s Western Ghats Over Environmental Concerns

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And...

Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And...