Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Phase 2 Of Voting - VIDEO

Tejashwi Yadav | X/@yadavtejashwi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, a day ahead of the second phase of voting, made several claims and promises during a media interaction.

"After November 14, Bihar will be made the number one state in the country where there will be proper arrangements for food processing units, industries, education, healthcare, employment, and irrigation, along with super-specialty hospitals, Educational City, and IT hubs. No Bihari will need to go to another city," Yadav said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Questions EC Over Gender-Wise Voter Turnout Data

Yadav also sought clarification from the Election Commission on why it has not yet published the female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1

On November 6, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls.

Second Phase Of Voting & Results

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.