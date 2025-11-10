Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission Over Non-Disclosure Of Male–Female Voter Turnout After Phase 1 Polling

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday sought clarification from the Election Commission on why it has not yet published the female and male voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election.

"It's been almost three days since the first phase of the elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says, "... It's been almost three days since the first phase of elections. Yet, even after three days, the Election Commission has yet to disclose the female and male voter turnout. Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips… pic.twitter.com/V0Cl7vdiVB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

"Why are these figures being hidden? VVPAT slips were found scattered on the streets. CCTV cameras are being shut down. The Election Commission should clarify why this is not being disclosed," he added.

On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the people of Bihar are seeking change and expressed confidence that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Nuapada, Yadav said, "Bihar and its people want change this time. The people of Bihar feel that Bihar will change only when the government changes. Mahagathbandhan candidate Tejashwi Yadav will build a new Bihar. We are fully confident that when the results come, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav concluded his campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and said there would be a change of government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The election campaign has been very intense. There will be a change."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)