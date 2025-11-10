 Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies

Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday, top leaders from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan made their final push to win voters ahead of polling on November 11.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Various India-Nepal border points have been closed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election scheduled for November 11. | X @ANI

Patna: Various India-Nepal border points have been closed for 72 hours ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election scheduled for November 11.

"The election is scheduled to be held on 11 November in Bihar, India. From a security perspective, we have halted border crossings," Mahottari Assistant Chief District Officer, Sanjay Kumar Pokhrel, told ANI.

"All border points in Mahottari district have been sealed... The border points were closed from 6 pm yesterday (Saturday)," he added.

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday, top leaders from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan made their final push to win voters ahead of polling on November 11.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack
Consumer Connect: Why Buying Flats In Redevelopment Projects Can Be Risky
Consumer Connect: Why Buying Flats In Redevelopment Projects Can Be Risky
Read Also
Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a massive rally in Sasaram, set a strong nationalist tone, warning of a "decisive response" to any future terror attacks while announcing plans for a defence corridor in Bihar.

"On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am saying, if terrorists fire a bullet, hum goli ka jawab goley se denge," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.

In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reaffirmed NDA unity and said that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain Chief Minister if NDA returns to power in the state. "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant.

Read Also
'Air Pollution Affecting Crores Of Indians, But Govt Which Came To Power Through Vote Chori...':...
article-image

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."

From the NDA's side, Union Minister Rajnath Singh framed the election as a choice between development and the "jungle raj" of the past.

"You have to decide whether to make Bihar a developed Bihar or take it back to jungle raj. India will become Viksit only when Bihar becomes Viksit," he said at rallies in Gaya and Kaimur, announcing that Bihar will soon have its own defence corridor to boost local industries and employment.

With the campaign now closed, Bihar stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14.

Read Also
SpiceJet Flight From Mumbai To Kolkata Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure; All Passengers...
article-image

The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The newcomer Jan Suraaj party is also giving tough competition to the NDA and the MGB.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...

Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP...

'Air Pollution Affecting Crores Of Indians, But Govt Which Came To Power Through Vote Chori...':...

'Air Pollution Affecting Crores Of Indians, But Govt Which Came To Power Through Vote Chori...':...

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...

Haryana Horror: 17-Year-Old Student Shoots Classmate In Gurugram Using Father’s Gun; Victim...

Viral Video Shows Group Performing Namaz Inside Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2, BJP Accuses...

Viral Video Shows Group Performing Namaz Inside Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2, BJP Accuses...

Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Accuses BJP Of 'Manipulating AQI Data' As Police Detain Protesters At India...

Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Accuses BJP Of 'Manipulating AQI Data' As Police Detain Protesters At India...