Big Setback For AAP Ahead Of MCD Bypolls: Veteran Delhi Leader Shoaib Iqbal Quits Party, Says AAP Failed To Fulfil Promises; Video

AAP's Shoaib Iqbal | X @ians_india

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a massive setback as veteran leader and six-time MLA from Old Delhi's Matia Mahal constituency, Shoaib Iqbal, resigned from the party's primary membership. Iqbal said that AAP was not able to fulfil the promises it made to the people.

"I am fed up with the ideology and policies of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Aam Aadmi Party was not able to fulfil the promises it made to the public," the former six-time MLA said in a video message.

Shoaib Iqbal was the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Matia Mahal constituency for the 2020-25 term. He held the seat since 1993 across several parties, including the Janata Dal, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party, Janata Dal (Secular), and Congress, before joining AAP ahead of the 2020 polls.

Delhi: AAP leader Shoaib Iqbal (who has resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party) says, "Today, I resign from all positions and primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. In all my dealings with them, I found them unsatisfactory, and they have failed to serve the people of Delhi… pic.twitter.com/P92PlcukOY — IANS (@ians_india) November 9, 2025

In 2025, the AAP gave the ticket to his son, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, who is the current MLA from Matia Mahal.

His resignation came as the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections are scheduled to take place on November 30.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party announced its candidates for the bypolls. For AAP, the bypoll holds significant political importance as it presents a major test for the party to gauge the public mood following its electoral setback in the Assembly election earlier this year.

The AAP's Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B.

Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

The BJP held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and AAP councillors represented the remaining three. Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, which she relinquished after winning the Assembly polls earlier this year, and subsequently became Delhi's chief minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress also announced their candidates for the by-elections.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)