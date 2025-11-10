Karnataka Govt Sacks Senior Prison Officers Including ASI After Videos Expose VIP Treatment, Liquor Parties Held Inside Bengaluru Jail |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has taken swift disciplinary action following a series of viral videos exposing rampant illegal activities such as liquor parties and VIP-style privileges inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Two senior officers, Jail Superintendent Mageri and Assistant Superintendent Ashok Bhajantri, have been dismissed from service, while Chief Jail Superintendent Suresh has been transferred, reported India Today.

The move comes after shocking visuals surfaced showing inmates freely accessing banned items such as ganja, liquor, mobile phones and even a television inside their barracks. The footage, which quickly spread across social media, drew widespread criticism of prison management and alleged collusion between staff and inmates.

Home Minister Assures Action

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the state government viewed the matter with the utmost seriousness and vowed to restore integrity to the prison system. “The government will not tolerate such misconduct at any cost,” he stated before a high-level review meeting. “If this goes on, then why should we even call it a prison?” he added, expressing strong disapproval over the breach of discipline at one of the state’s most secure correctional facilities.

Parameshwara confirmed that suspensions, FIRs, and internal probes have already been initiated, and more actions will follow once a detailed review of the incident is complete. He also dismissed opposition allegations of political motivation behind the dismissals, saying, “We too have a responsibility. This is about upholding the law, not politics.”

The scandal has taken a political turn, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accusing the Congress-led state government of turning the jail into a sleeper cell for extremists. He alleged that certain inmates were enjoying luxurious amenities while under judicial custody, a claim that has intensified the public outcry for accountability.

In response, Parameshwara said the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Additional DGP (Prisons), and superintendents from all major jails across Karnataka have been summoned for an emergency review meeting to discuss security lapses, staff accountability, and systemic reforms. The Home Department has reportedly ordered a comprehensive audit of prison operations and staff conduct, signaling a major administrative overhaul in the wake of the scandal.