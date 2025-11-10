 'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase Voter Turnout - VIDEO
HomeIndia'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase Voter Turnout - VIDEO

Expressing confidence in his party's success in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi said, "Bihar will become the most developed state... It saw no success in the last 20 years... Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

RJD leader and Mahagahthbandhan's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar Assembly Election lashes out at Election Commission of India over delay in releasing the voter turnout data for the first phase of polling that concluded on November 6.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi said, "The first phase of the elections was on November 6. Today is November 10. Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed?"

"The voting is on November 11 and the counting is on the 14th. But you won't know for more than 4 days how many votes were cast," he added.

Alleging collusion between the EC and BJP, RJD leader said, " BJP will carry on with its sins and the Election Commission will keep covering... The Election Commission is dead and has become a tool..."

article-image

Expressing confidence in his party’s success in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi said, "Bihar will become the most developed state... It saw no success in the last 20 years... Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success... There will be food processing units, agro-based industry, facilities for education, medical and opportunities to earn money. There will be IT hubs and educational cities. Superspeciality hospitals will be built. We will make sure no Bihar has to go to other state..."

