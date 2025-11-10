 Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And Rehabilitation Support As Motivation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And Rehabilitation Support As Motivation

Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And Rehabilitation Support As Motivation

The woman decided to give up arms after learning about the welfare and development schemes being implemented for tribal communities, as well as the rehabilitation measures for surrendered Maoists introduced by the Telangana government, it added.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
A woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the police in Telangana on Monday. | File

Hyderabad: A woman member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group from Chhattisgarh surrendered to the police in Telangana on Monday, police said.

The 30-year-old Maoist surrendered to Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Shabarish P, a press release said.

The woman decided to give up arms after learning about the welfare and development schemes being implemented for tribal communities, as well as the rehabilitation measures for surrendered Maoists introduced by the Telangana government, it added.

“She decided to leave the path of Naxalism, lead a peaceful life, and join the mainstream,” the release said.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
Read Also
Jharkhand Congress Collects 16 Lakh Signatures In 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign To Promote Clean...
article-image

So far this year, a total of 85 Maoists belonging to different cadres have surrendered to the Mulugu district police, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'After 14 November, Bihar Will Be Made Number 1 State,' Says RJD Leader...

CBI Arrests Delhi Police ASI For Taking ₹2.4 Lakh Bribe In Property Case, Files Another FIR...

CBI Arrests Delhi Police ASI For Taking ₹2.4 Lakh Bribe In Property Case, Files Another FIR...

Centre Halts 2 Mega Projects In Karnataka’s Western Ghats Over Environmental Concerns

Centre Halts 2 Mega Projects In Karnataka’s Western Ghats Over Environmental Concerns

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And...

Chhattisgarh Woman Maoist Surrenders Before Telangana Police, Cites Welfare Schemes And...