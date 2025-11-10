 Jharkhand Congress Collects 16 Lakh Signatures In 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign To Promote Clean Elections
Jharkhand Congress collected around 16 lakh signatures across 81 assembly constituencies under its ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ campaign to promote clean elections and combat electoral malpractice. The forms were sent to AICC headquarters. The campaign also demands voter list transparency, grievance redressal, a clear cut-off date, and action against voter suppression officials.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Congress Collects 16 Lakh Signatures In 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign To Promote Clean Elections | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress has collected around 16 lakh signed forms under its 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign from 81 assembly constituencies in the state, a party leader said on Monday.

The signed forms were dispatched to AICC headquarters in a specially designed vehicle, which was flagged off by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh and in-charge K Raju at the party state headquarters in Ranchi.

They said the campaign was aimed at promoting clean elections and raising awareness against alleged electoral malpractice across the country.

"The campaign was scheduled for a month, from September 15 to October 15. Later, it was extended for 10 more days. Despite the season of festivals and other challenges, our signature campaign was satisfactory. But the number of signed forms collected could have been increased," Mahato said.

Raju said they have collected nearly 16 lakh signatures from voters across the state.

"Around five crore signatures collected from different states of the country. The forms will be submitted to the president," he said.

Raju added that they placed five demands through the campaign, including publishing a machine-readable voter list with photographs for public scrutiny, releasing all deletion and addition lists with photographs before every election, establishing a grievance redressal mechanism for wrongful deletions, announce a clear cut-off date for voter list changes, and prosecuting officials and agents involved in systematic voter suppression.

