Who Is R Sreelekha? Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer, Ex-DGP & Now BJP’s New Face In Thiruvananthapuram Civic Polls

Kerala: R Sreelekha, Kerala’s first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has entered politics with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The retired Director General of Police (DGP), known for her long and diverse public service career, will contest from Sasthamangalam in the upcoming Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections.

Her candidature marks a significant move by the BJP to bring administrative experience and visibility to the civic polls.

Who Is R Sreelekha?

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Sreelekha began her career as a lecturer at Shree Vidyadhiraja College before joining the Reserve Bank of India as a Grade B Officer in Mumbai. At 26, she became Kerala’s first woman IPS officer in 1987.

Over her 33-year tenure, she served as District Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur, and later with the Central Bureau of Investigation as Superintendent and Deputy Inspector General.

Sreelekha’s police career included senior roles such as Inspector General of the Crime Branch, Additional DGP of Vigilance and Armed Police, and Transport Commissioner. She was promoted to Director General of Police in 2017, eventually leading the Fire and Rescue Services Department until her retirement in December 2020.

Throughout her service, she introduced reforms in road safety and police welfare. As Transport Commissioner, she implemented e-governance measures and led Asia’s first Road Safety Hackathon with World Bank assistance.

She was also instrumental in launching 'THUNA,' a digital interface for public-police communication, and initiated HATS, a counselling centre for stressed police personnel.

R Sreelekha's Achievements

Sreelekha’s work earned her the President’s Police Medals for Meritorious and Distinguished Service, the Indian Overseas Award for Public Service, and the Kerala Government’s Meritorious Service Award.

She was also selected for the prestigious Chevening Fellowship by the UK government in 2015 and trained at King’s College London, the London Business School, and Scotland Yard.

An author of nine books, including novels and works on women’s legal awareness, she writes regular columns in Malayalam magazines. Her recent novel Balipatham, published by Mathrubhumi Books in 2024, retells the legend of Mahabali.

With a background in English Literature and an MBA in Human Resource Management, Sreelekha’s profile blends academic, administrative, and literary credentials.

Now, her foray into politics brings another dimension to her public life, as she attempts to translate decades of public service into Kerala's politics.