 Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: November 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will take home a grand ptize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Excitement is building among lottery players as the Nagaland State Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery results are set to be declared today, November 10, 2025, at 1 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand ptize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

At The Free Press Journal (FPJ), we’re closely following the live updates to bring you the latest winning numbers. If you’ve purchased a ticket for the Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery November 10, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

FPJ Shorts
Hilarious! Steve Smith Fails To Flip Coin During New South Wales Vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match; Video
Hilarious! Steve Smith Fails To Flip Coin During New South Wales Vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match; Video
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In SoBo; No Casualties Reported
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In SoBo; No Casualties Reported
Kochi Water Tank Collapse Floods Homes, Damages Vehicles And Property; MLA Seeks Urgent Relief For Affected Residents
Kochi Water Tank Collapse Floods Homes, Damages Vehicles And Property; MLA Seeks Urgent Relief For Affected Residents
SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today; Here's How To Choose A Slot
SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Facility For JE And SI Exams 2025 Today; Here's How To Choose A Slot

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

In India, lottery draws are legal and actively run in 13 states, offering millions of people a chance to try their luck every day. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Each of these states operates its own official lottery under strict government regulation.

Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular due to their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore. These lotteries are known for their transparency and accessibility - even those with limited means can participate, as tickets for lotteries such as the Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal State Lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, while offering life-changing rewards.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 09, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kochi Water Tank Collapse Floods Homes, Damages Vehicles And Property; MLA Seeks Urgent Relief For...

Kochi Water Tank Collapse Floods Homes, Damages Vehicles And Property; MLA Seeks Urgent Relief For...

UP Shocker: Man Brutally Assaulted Using Rods & Sticks By Goons Outside Etawah House; 5 Held After...

UP Shocker: Man Brutally Assaulted Using Rods & Sticks By Goons Outside Etawah House; 5 Held After...

'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister...

'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister...

Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More...

Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More...