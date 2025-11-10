 Gujarat: Speeding BMW Driven By A Man Kills 20-Year-Old Biker Near Rajkot's Crystal Mall; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Speeding BMW Driven By A Man Kills 20-Year-Old Biker Near Rajkot's Crystal Mall; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Gujarat: Speeding BMW Driven By A Man Kills 20-Year-Old Biker Near Rajkot's Crystal Mall; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Police identified the deceased as Abhishek Nathani, who was riding his motorbike when the luxury car, allegedly driven recklessly by a man named Nabira, rammed into him.

AditiUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Speeding BMW Driven By A Man Kills 20-Year-Old Biker Near Rajkot's Crystal Mall; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | X

Rajkot: A 20-year-old man was killed in Rajkot on Sunday night (November 9) after being hit by a speeding BMW near Crystal Mall on Kalavad Road.

Police identified the deceased as Abhishek Nathani, who was riding his motorbike when the luxury car, allegedly driven recklessly by a man named Nabira, rammed into him. Nathani reportedly died on the spot due to the impact.

A disturbing CCTV footage of the accident also surfaced on social media. Have a look at it here:

Driver Appears Before Police, Probe Underway

FPJ Shorts
'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Polls
'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead Of Polls
Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore
Hindustan Media Ventures Reports 27.32% Decline In Profit After Tax At ₹10.08 Crore
Delhiites Complain Of Eye Irritation Due To High AQI: 5 Must-Follow Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe
Delhiites Complain Of Eye Irritation Due To High AQI: 5 Must-Follow Tips To Keep Your Eyes Safe
WATCH: Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Swap Shirts With FC Goa Stars After AFC Champions League Two Clash
WATCH: Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Swap Shirts With FC Goa Stars After AFC Champions League Two Clash

Following the fatal crash, the car driver, identified as Atman Patel, alias Nabira, appeared before the Taluka Police Station. Police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem and begun formal proceedings.

According to officials, the investigation will try to ascertain whether Patel was under the influence of alcohol or speeding beyond permissible limits. The incident has triggered public outrage, with locals demanding stricter action against reckless drivers frequently seen on Rajkot’s busy stretches.

Four Fatal Accidents in Four Days Raise Alarm

The latest crash is the fourth fatal road accident in Rajkot within four days. Recently, a mother-daughter duo was hit by a speeding Honda City, resulting in the 15-year-old girl’s death during treatment. Police said increasing incidents of rash driving have prompted calls for stronger enforcement of traffic rules across the city.

In a separate accident on Sunday night near Dabhoda in Gandhinagar, one woman died and six others were injured when a speeding Innova collided with a rickshaw. The deceased was identified as Poonamben Thakor, a resident of Magodi village. Witnesses said the car’s occupants fled the scene after the crash. A video showing a liquor bottle inside the vehicle has since gone viral. Chiloda Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase...

'Why Is Data Being Concealed?': Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At EC Over Delay In Releasing First Phase...

'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun...

'Mahagathbandhan Will Free Bihar From 20 Years Of Helplessness,' Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun...

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

Panjab University Students Protest In Chandigarh, Demand Immediate Announcement Of Senate Elections;...

Who Was Ande Sri? Veteran Poet Who Wrote State Song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana,' Passes Away At 64

Who Was Ande Sri? Veteran Poet Who Wrote State Song 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana,' Passes Away At 64

Karnataka Govt Sacks Senior Prison Officers Including ASI After Videos Expose VIP Treatment, Liquor...

Karnataka Govt Sacks Senior Prison Officers Including ASI After Videos Expose VIP Treatment, Liquor...