Gujarat: Speeding BMW Driven By A Man Kills 20-Year-Old Biker Near Rajkot's Crystal Mall; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces | X

Rajkot: A 20-year-old man was killed in Rajkot on Sunday night (November 9) after being hit by a speeding BMW near Crystal Mall on Kalavad Road.

Police identified the deceased as Abhishek Nathani, who was riding his motorbike when the luxury car, allegedly driven recklessly by a man named Nabira, rammed into him. Nathani reportedly died on the spot due to the impact.

A disturbing CCTV footage of the accident also surfaced on social media. Have a look at it here:

Driver Appears Before Police, Probe Underway

Following the fatal crash, the car driver, identified as Atman Patel, alias Nabira, appeared before the Taluka Police Station. Police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem and begun formal proceedings.

According to officials, the investigation will try to ascertain whether Patel was under the influence of alcohol or speeding beyond permissible limits. The incident has triggered public outrage, with locals demanding stricter action against reckless drivers frequently seen on Rajkot’s busy stretches.

Four Fatal Accidents in Four Days Raise Alarm

The latest crash is the fourth fatal road accident in Rajkot within four days. Recently, a mother-daughter duo was hit by a speeding Honda City, resulting in the 15-year-old girl’s death during treatment. Police said increasing incidents of rash driving have prompted calls for stronger enforcement of traffic rules across the city.

In a separate accident on Sunday night near Dabhoda in Gandhinagar, one woman died and six others were injured when a speeding Innova collided with a rickshaw. The deceased was identified as Poonamben Thakor, a resident of Magodi village. Witnesses said the car’s occupants fled the scene after the crash. A video showing a liquor bottle inside the vehicle has since gone viral. Chiloda Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.