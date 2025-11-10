Jammu & Kashmir: Ex-Cop Sentenced To Three Years Jail, Fined For Faking Date Of Birth To Gain Extra Service Tenure

A court here has sentenced a former police officer to three years' imprisonment for forging his date of birth to extend service. | Representational Image

Srinagar: A court here has sentenced a former police officer to three years' imprisonment for forging his date of birth to extend service, officials said on Monday.

The Court of City Judge, Srinagar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on former Sub-Inspector Jagdesh Singh, a resident of Atina, Budgam.

In case of default in payment of fine, the convict shall undergo an additional six months of imprisonment. All sentences shall run concurrently, the officials added.

The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir said the case stemmed from a communication received from the Police Headquarters (PHQ) J-K, indicating that the accused had altered his year of birth from 1957 to 1959 in official records to unlawfully extend his service tenure by two years.

Investigation revealed that Singh had fraudulently modified his date of birth to November 10, 1959 in his service documents, including his character roll and matriculation certificate, to gain undue service benefits, the officials said.

During the trial, the Economic Offences Wing produced sufficient witnesses and substantial documentary evidence proving Singh's guilt, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)