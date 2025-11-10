 Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Death Of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant: 'Dada Was Part Of My Family'
Abhishek Bachchan expressed his grief over the passing of his longtime makeup artist, Ashok Sawant, who died on Sunday. Sharing throwback photos with him, Abhishek described him as an integral part of the Bachchan family. Abhishek revealed that Sawant was the first person whose feet he touched on sets before the first shot of every film. He also thanked Sawant for his love and care

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

Actor Abhishek Bachchan mourned the loss of his makeup artist Ashok Sawant, who passed away on Sunday (November 9). Sharing throwback photos with him, Abhishek penned an emotional note and said he was a part of the Bachchan family.

The actor said that Sawant wasn't keeping well for the last few years, however, he made sure his makeup was done. Abhishek also revealed that Sawant was the first person whose feet he touched on sets before the first shot of his films.

Recalling his bond with him, Abhishek wrote on Instagram, "Ashok dada and I have worked together for over 27 years. He has been doing my make-up since my very first film. He wasn’t just a part of my team, he was part of my family. His elder brother Deepak has been my father’s make-up man for close to 50 years."

"The last couple of years he was ailing so couldn’t always be on set with me. But whenever I was shooting, there wasn’t a single day he wouldn’t check on me. Making sure his assistant was taking care of how my make-up was done. He was the most loving, gentle and affable person. Always a smile on his face, a ready warm embrace and some amazing namkeen chivda or bhakar wadi tucked away in his bag. Last night we lost him," Abhishek added.

article-image

Thanking him for his love and care, the actor mentioned, "He was the first person whose feet I would touch and take his blessings whenever I gave my first shot of a new film. From now on I will have to look up to the heavens and know that you’ll be looking down and blessing me. Thank you dada, for your love, your care, your dignity, your talent and for your smile. It’s heartbreaking to even think of going to work and knowing that you won’t be with me. I pray you are in peace and I look forward to the bear-hug when we meet again. Rest in peace and happiness Ashok Sawant."

Soon after Abhishek shared the post, celebrities like Remo D'Souza, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Zoya Akhtar, Aahana Kumra, Tarun Mansukhani, Bosco Martis, and others paid tributes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in films like Raja Shivaji and King. While his role in the former is not yet revealed, in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer he will be reportedly seen as the antagonist.

