 Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer To Re-Release In Theatres To Honour Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup Win
Originally released on August 18, 2023, Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher tells the story of a cricketer who overcomes challenges and disabilities with the support of her coach. It will see a nationwide theatrical re-release on Friday, November 7. Director R Balki stated that the re-release was timed to align with the cricket team’s achievement

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, will see a nationwide theatrical re-release on Friday, November 7, 2025. The re-release coincides with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s recent World Cup victory.

Originally released on August 18, 2023, Ghoomer tells the story of a cricketer who overcomes challenges and disabilities with the support of her coach.

Director R Balki stated that the re-release was timed to align with the cricket team’s achievement.

"I’m thrilled that Ghoomer is releasing again to celebrate the incredible achievement of our women cricketers. Ghoomer was always a tribute to women’s cricket and the resilience of women cricketers. And they did it at the same stadium where Ghoomer was shot. Two matches, one fiction, one fact, on the same pitch. I can’t wait to see audience reactions again," he said.

Recently, Saiyami shared photos with women in blue on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note to congratulate them after the World Cup victory.

"Our girls wrote history of a battle that started in 1978 when we hosted the first WC. From pooling money to sharing kit bags to this! It's historic not just for women's cricket but for every woman who dared to dream, for every girl who picked up a bat when the world said she couldn't," the actress wrote.

She added, "Standing there, exactly where we shot Ghoomer, watching our girls lift that trophy, it felt like life had come full circle. Proud of our girls. Proud of the families who stood by them. Proud of the BCCI for believing. And grateful to Vijay Patil for an incredible experience at DY Patil."

Ghoomer is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Abhishek A Bachchan, Gauri Shinde, Wg Cdr Ramesh Pulapaka (Retd), and Anil Naidu.

