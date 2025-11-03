Palash Muchhal Flaunts 'SM18' Tattoo Honouring Girlfriend Smriti Mandhana After Women's World Cup Win; See Photo

Filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, following her team's historic ICC Women's World Cup victory. Sharing a couple of photos which give a glimpse of the joyous post-match moments, Palash congratulated the star player.

One of the pictures shows Palash holding the World Cup trophy, with Smriti beaming with joy in the background. However, it was another detail that immediately grabbed fans' attention: Palash’s special tattoo dedicated to Smriti.

Located on his forearm, the tattoo is a simple and minimalistic design. It is a solid grey circle with the text "SM18" centered within it. "SM" represents Smriti Mandanna, while "18" is her jersey number.

In the comments section, fans admired the gesture and praising Palash for his unique way of honouring Smriti.

Soon after he shared the post, a user commented, "Omg the tattoo 😭❤️" Another wrote, "Men hyping their women is best genre."

"Palash Sir... Was waiting for your post with the Queen and the 🏆 ... congratulations both of you," read another comment.

"The tattoo, the man, and the trophy, she got everything," another user wrote.

Here's how others reacted:

Smriti and Palash's relationship

The cricketer is ready to step into a new innings off the field. She is set to marry Palash this month. According to a report in Anand Bazaar Patrika, the wedding is expected to be held on November 20 in Smriti’s hometown Sangli, Maharashtra.

Their relationship began in 2019 but the couple kept it low-key for years before making it public in July 2024 with an Instagram post celebrating their fifth anniversary.

Palash, born in 1995 in a Marwari family in Indore, grew up surrounded by music. Trained in Indian classical singing, he entered Bollywood at a young age and made his debut as a composer for Dishkiyaoon in the year 2014. Since then, he’s delivered memorable tracks for films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive and more.

Palash is singer Palak Muchhal's brother.