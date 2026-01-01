LWB: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date Locked- Where To Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online?

LWB: Love Beyond Wicket is a sports drama series that revolves around a formerly hopeful physical education instructor who collaborates with a renowned veteran coach to mentor a band of rowdy. The upcoming Tamil language web series features Vikranth in the lead role. The drama series is based on themes of redemption, second chances, mentorship, and teamwork.

LWB: Love Beyond Wicket: Streaming details

LWB: Love Beyond Wicket is streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the series trailer on X and wrote, "Will Muttunagar students become cricket champions without basic knowledge about cricket. Watch "LBW - Love Beyond Wicket " in Kannada. A must-watch on JioHotstar."

What is the story of LWB: Love Beyond Wicket?

LWB: Love Beyond Wicket (LBW) tells the story of a faded cricketer, Rangan, who receives a second chance by coaching an underperforming, mismatched youth team to preserve their academy's heritage, discovering his own redemption as he guides them while they develop teamwork, confidence, and optimism, with a talented young bowler becoming crucial to their progress. It's a tale of renewed opportunities, guidance, surpassing prior setbacks, and discovering meaning beyond personal achievements, viewed through the perspective of community cricket.

Cast and Crew of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

Written by Aruna Rakhee, this web series features Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, Vishwa, Nikhil Nair, Mithran, and others. Ganesh Karthikeyan is the director of the web series, whereas the production has been done by Atele Factory.