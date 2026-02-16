 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 16 Written Update: Baapji Finds Out About Tulsi & Mihir's Divorce, Calls Off Dev-Saloni's Wedding
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 16 Written Update: Baapji Finds Out About Tulsi & Mihir's Divorce, Calls Off Dev-Saloni's Wedding

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 16 Written Update: Baapji Finds Out About Tulsi & Mihir's Divorce, Calls Off Dev-Saloni's Wedding

Baapji firmly states that relationships cannot be built on lies and immediately calls off Dev and Saloni’s wedding. Tulsi folds her hands and pleads with him to hear her side of the story, but Baapji walks away, deeply hurt

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Monday, February 16), Noina confronts Mihir, asking why he didn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day with her. She also angrily questions why he booked a table at a restaurant to spend time with Tulsi. Instead of answering calmly, Mihir gets angry and asks how she found out about the table booking. He even accuses her of spying on him.

Just then, Dev arrives and clarifies that he had booked the table for himself and Saloni using Mihir’s card since it was their first Valentine's Day together. Realising her mistake, Noina apologises to Mihir and feels bad because she doubted him.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi notices that Tulsi looks upset and asks her what’s wrong. Tulsi brushes it off, saying she is just tired.

Soon, Dev and Saloni’s wedding date is finalised, and Tulsi and Mihir begin preparing for the celebrations.

Vrinda conducts Mihir’s physiotherapy session and advises him to take better care of himself. However, Mihir still does not know that Vrinda is Angad’s wife.

Later, Tulsi and Mihir go to meet Baapji. As they bend down to touch his feet, he stops them. He has already learned that the two are separated. In a flashback, it is revealed that Noina is responsible for exposing the truth. Baapji says he could never have imagined that Tulsi would lie to him and break his trust. Tulsi then confesses that she and Mihir are indeed getting divorced.

Baapji firmly states that relationships cannot be built on lies and immediately calls off Dev and Saloni’s wedding. Tulsi folds her hands and pleads with him to hear her side of the story, but Baapji walks away, deeply hurt.

While Baapji, Mihir and Tulsi are devastated, Noina watches the chaos unfold with satisfaction. It is also revealed that Mihir is living with Noina without marrying her, which angers Baapji even more.

