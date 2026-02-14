Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Mihir Plans To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Tulsi

ksbkbt 2 Feb 14 episode |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, February 14: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Tulsi advising Vrinda to give some time to her husband and to celebrate Valentine's Day. She adds that gifts shouldn’t just be exchanged between couples and promises to give one herself. Vrinda thinks that if everything were perfect, Tulsi would also be celebrating Valentine’s with Mihir. However, Tulsi believes that whatever happens is by the will of God.

Meanwhile, Noina urges Mihir to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her. Initially hesitant, Mihir agrees but insists that his love for her is distant.

Elsewhere, Vaishnavi plans to celebrate Valentine’s with a friend but decides to work and help Tulsi instead. Parth also insists on working in the factory, despite Dev pushing him to celebrate the day. Dev reveals that he has taken Rs. 15,000 from Mihir’s card to book a table for his fiancée.

When Parth goes to deliver consignment papers to Tulsi, he accidentally bumps into Vaishnavi, creating a brief romantic moment. However, it quickly ends when Vaishnavi scolds Parth for improperly filing the consignment papers.

Meanwhile, Mihir wants to accompany Tulsi under the guise of working together. Noina approaches him, asking if he’s ready to celebrate Valentine’s. As he leaves, Tulsi overhears Mihir saying “Happy Valentine’s Day” to Noina. He explains to Noina that he’s only going with Tulsi because he cannot leave her as a newbie. Noina offers to accompany him, but Mihir cleverly refuses. Later, Noina notices a message on Mihir’s phone about a restaurant table booking, making her wonder if it was meant for Tulsi.

Elsewhere, Pari goes shopping with a friend for Valentine’s Day but becomes upset when she learns that her friend asked her ex-husband Ajay out on a date.

Meanwhile, Tulsi and Mihir get stuck in traffic. Mihir recalls a previous Valentine’s Day when he made Tulsi eat gol gappas instead of enjoying the booked 5-star hotel experience. Smiling at the memory, he buys flowers from a passing vendor, thinking of Tulsi as his wife. Tulsi, however, gets angry when Mihir doesn’t clarify that she is not his wife. He gives her the flowers, saying they represent their past relationship, but Tulsi refuses, accusing him of cheating.