Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: From Doctor To Madharaasi, Here's The List Of The Interesting Movies Of 'Prince Of Kollywood' Available On OTT

Sivakarthikeyan | Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan, popularly referred to as SK, is a well-known South Indian actor primarily active in Tamil cinema, recognised for movies such as Amaran, Doctor, and others. He celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. In celebration of his special day, check out a selection of the finest films featuring the actor and where to stream them online. Keep on reading to know about Sivakarthikeyan's must-watch films and his upcoming project with Kamal Haasan.

Doctor

If you want to watch Sivakathikeyan's one of the best films, then you can start with Doctor. The action-comedy film was released in theatres on October 9, 2021, and received positive reviews from critics and grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office. In the film, the actor portrays the role of a military doctor who is about to get married to a girl named Padmini. However, while returning from a mission, he gets to know that Padmini has called off the wedding. What happens next is revealed in the film. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Madharaasi

Madharaasi is a neo-noir psychological action thriller film written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. If you love watching action thriller films, then you can add them to your bucket list. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a Renault showroom employee who struggles with suicidal thoughts after his breakup with his girlfriend, Malathy. What happens when he is recruited by the NIA to dismantle an illegal arms syndicate in Tamil Nadu? It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Amaran

Amaran is a biographical action war film in which the actor plays the role of Major Mukund Vardarajan, who lost his life in the counter- terrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. The film shows the life of the widow of the major who travels to Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra on behalf of her husband. The film shows their love life and Major Mukund's military career. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Parasakthi

Parasakthi is a political action drama film in which he plays the role of a passionate student leader and affectionate brother in Madurai who fights against the central government's efforts to impose a single national language. It is available to watch on ZEE5.

Don

Don is another film that you can add to your movie watch list. In the film, the actor plays the role of a playful and mischievous college student named Chakaravarthi. It is available on ZEE5 and JioHotstar.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming project

The actor has recently shared an exciting update about his next project titled SK26. Sivakarthikeyan confirmed on February 15 that the film will be produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. This marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan following their successful film Amaran, which was released in 2023 and received an overwhelming response from audiences.