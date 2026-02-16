 Anand Sagar Prayer Meet In Mumbai: Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon & Other Bollywood Celebs Attend
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actresses Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Poonam Dhillon gathered in Mumbai to pay their last respects at the prayer meet of producer Anand Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar.

The solemn gathering saw members of the film fraternity offering condolences to the Sagar family and interacting quietly with those present.

Other Bollywood celebrities who attended the prayer meet are Sunil Lahri, Suresh Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Sinha, Raza Murad, Sonu Nigam, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Deepak Parashar, Kiku Sharda, Shashi Ranjan, and Anu Malik.

Anand Sagar passed away in Mumbai on Friday (February 13). He was a key member of the second generation managing Sagar Arts and had co-produced the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, which was written and directed by his father.

In an official statement issued by his family and team, it was announced, “It is with deep sorrow and profound grief, Sagar family announces the sad demise of their beloved father, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, who passed away peacefully today, 13th February 2026 (sic).”

The statement further read, “Son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand ji was part of the second generation managing Sagar Arts. A man of warmth, dignity, and values, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra touched many lives with his kindness, wisdom, and gentle spirit. He will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him (sic).”

It also confirmed details of the last rites: “The last rites ceremony will be held on: Date: Friday, 13th February 2026...Time: 4:30 PM...Venue: Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai (sic).”

The original Ramayan became a cultural milestone in Indian television, featuring actors such as Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh in pivotal roles.

Beyond television, Sagar Arts also backed several Hindi films over the decades, including Charas (1976), Prem Bandhan (1979), Armaan (1981), Baghavat (1982), Salma (1985) and 1971 (2007), among others, cementing the banner’s legacy in Indian entertainment.

