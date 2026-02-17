The Godfather Actor Robert Duvall Passes Away At 95; Hollywood Celebrities Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton & Others Mourn His Demise

Robert Duvall Passes Away | Facebook

Hollywood actor Robert Duvall passed away on Monday. He was 95 years old, and on his Facebook page, an official statement about his demise was shared by his wife. The statement read, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort (sic)."

It further read, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind (sic)."

Robert made his acting debut in 1962 with the film To Kill a Mockingbird. He was later seen in many popular films The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, A Civil Action, The Judge, and others. He won the Best Actor award at the Oscars for his performance in Tender Mercies.

His last film as an actor was the 2022 release The Pale Blue Eye. Apart from movies, Duvall also starred in many TV shows.

Hollywood Celebrities Mourn Robert Duvall's Death

Many Hollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. Adam Sandler, who worked with Robert in the 2022 release Hustle, shared on Instagram, "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences. (sic)."

Michael Keaton, who had shared screen space with the late actor in The Paper, posted on Instagram, "Another friend goes down. acted with and became friends. shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. he was greatness personified as an actor RIP RD (sic)."

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Robert Duvall's soul rest in peace.