Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Passes Away At 48 After Battling Cancer

James Van Der Beek Passes Away | Instagram

On Thursday morning, we got the sad news that American actor James Van Der Beek, famously known for his performance as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 48. He was battling colorectal cancer for the past few years.

A statement shared on his Instagram account read, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend (sic)."

James is survived by wife, Kimberly Brook, and six kids. James and Kimberly's Instagram are filled with their family pictures. Watch the posts below..

Fans Mourn Demise Of James Van Der Beek

Fans of the actor are mourning his demise on social media. A fan tweeted, "James Van Der Beek passed away today, at just 48 years old after a long battle with cancer. Praying for his beautiful family (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "James David Van Der Beek shared heartfelt reflections on his life journey and how far he had come. Sadly, he passed away this morning after a battle with cancer at the age of 48 (sic)."

One more fan wrote, "It's so horrifically unfair. Six precious children have lost the father who loves them. A wife has lost her husband. Meanwhile it seems that the wicked flourish, living long opulent lives in pursuit of meaninglessness. Rest in peace, James David Van Der Beek. Only 48 years old (sic)." Check out the tweets below...