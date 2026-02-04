'Hard To Watch': Video Of Singer Celine Dion Shaking Uncontrollably From Her Documentary Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Worried About Her Health

Celine Dion | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Celine Dion is one of the most famous international singers. She has sung many popular songs, including the Titanic's romantic track My Heart Will Go On. The singer suffers from stiff-person syndrome, and in her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the audience got to see her health condition. The documentary was released in 2024, but now, a scene from it has resurfaced online, in which Celine is seen shaking uncontrollably, and her fans are worried about her health.

A fan tweeted the video and wrote, "Celine Dion’s uncontrollable spasms captured on camera in ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ – crying, twitching, pure distress from stiff-person syndrome. She insisted on sharing this raw truth. Should footage this intimate ever be public? Hard to watch, but eye-opening (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "CELINE DION SHAKES UNCONTROLLABLY ON CAMERA - THIS IS HARD TO WATCH. In documentary footage, Celine Dion is shown lying down, crying, with visible facial and lip twitching as her body goes into uncontrollable spasms."

The netizen further explained what stiff-person syndrome is. He wrote, "The singer suffers from a rare autoimmune neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome - a condition that has interfered with her ability to sing. She first revealed her diagnosis in 2021. The disease causes severe, painful muscle spasms, and the documentary doesn’t shy away from it, showing harrowing moments of her in visible pain. A global icon losing control of her body in real time. Should footage this raw ever be shown to the public? (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "A short clip showing Celine Dion shaking uncontrollably A painful reminder of what she’s been going through Sending her love and strength (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

🚨 Celine Dion's uncontrollable spasms captured on camera in 'I Am: Celine Dion' – crying, twitching, pure distress from stiff-person syndrome.⁰She insisted on sharing this raw truth. Should footage this intimate ever be public? Hard to watch, but eye-opening. 😢⁰#CelineDion"

Celine Dion Songs

Celina has been working in the music industry for more than four decades. In 2025, her two songs I'm Learning to Be Okay Again and Pieces Of Me were released.

While her songs are being launched on YouTube, the last time she did a full concert was in 2020. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see her again on stage and perform live.