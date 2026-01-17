 Cristiano Ronaldo's 8-Yr-Old Daughter Alana Sings Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'; Mother Georgina Rodriguez Shares Heart-Winning VIDEO
A video has been shared by Georgina of 8-year-old Alana on her Instagram account in which she can be seen singing Celine Dion's iconic Titanic song, "My Heart Will Go On."

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's 8-Yr-Old Daughter Alana Sings Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' | X

Portugal, January 16: Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter Alana Martina has surprised the internet users and fans with her impressive singing talent. A video has been shared by Georgina of 8-year-old Alana on her Instagram account in which she can be seen singing Celine Dion's iconic Titanic song, "My Heart Will Go On."

Fans Go Crazy

Her voice is stunning in the video which quickly went viral on social media and the internet users praising the 8-year-old for her exceptional musical talent. While Ronaldo is known for his skills on the football field, it looks like the musical talent is blooming in his family as well.

Video Viral

The video went viral on Thursday (January 15), when Georgina Rodriguez shared the video to her Instagram Stories. Alana is seen in the video sitting on a bench inside the family's home gym. The video shows her hair neatly tied back with a phone in her hand as she follows the lyrics of the song. Rodriguez proudly captured the moment and shared the video on Instagram, allowing her daughter's voice to reach the people and shine.

Earlier Performances

Alana has been showing interest in singing for years and the musical surprise has not come out of nowhere. She once won the hearts of the fans by singing "Let it Go" from Disney's Frozen and more recently impressed against with a performance of Inigo Quintero's hit "Si No Estas."

Georgina often shares these moments on social media, showcasing her daughter's talent to the world. Fans who follow the model and influencer on social media are well aware of these videos.

Professional Singing

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are raising five children together. With Alana's musical skilled catching attentions so early, many are now speculating that she might pursue a career in singing in the future. However, for now the fans are simply enjoying her performances on social media with these heart-warming and viral video clips.

